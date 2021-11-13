Ranking the 5 Premier League signings who have improved their teams

The expectations for incoming players in the Premier League are usually high. The competition is intense and the scrutiny is rigorous. When players are transferred between two Premier League clubs there is a lot of pressure on these individuals. Sometimes the fans feel bitter and it is difficult for many players to function at their best due to the lost love.

When clubs bring in foreign players and if they are not known as world-class it is usually quite a challenging task for them to become a fan favorite. Despite the odds that many of them face, some are able to rise above and establish their unique identity.

Some players in the Premier League have changed the fortunes of their clubs

Many new signings in the Premier League have come good for their clubs. Their contribution to their new outfit has started gaining valuable admiration from the gaffer and the fans. Some of them have brought a strong character to their team, some a fighting spirit, while others have been the missing piece of the jigsaw.

Here are five Premier League signings who have significantly improved their teams:

#5 Hwang Hee-chan

Hee-Chan has helped Wolves stabilize after a shaky start in the Premier League

Nuno Espirito Santo was a massive presence for Wolverhampton Wanderers during his time at Molineux. He helped the club gain promotion to the Premier League, helped them stay in the top division and even finished in the Europa League spots. Bruno Lage had lots of expectations to cater to and he was always going to need a very reliable man at his disposition.

In comes Hwang Hee-chan to answer his gaffer's call and step up in a moment of need must. The South Korean is on loan from RB Leipzig and has helped give deserved breathing space to Raul Jimenez, who has been the main man in the past.

A traditional poacher in the box, his great ball control and ability to carry it from the deep has added another dimension to Wolves's attack in the Premier League. Without Hwang, the new manager wouldn't have been able to execute his strategies of a strike partnership to perfection.

Wolves @Wolves 🔥 H C H 🔥 🔥 H C H 🔥 https://t.co/p9r9JRdRVQ

The Korean forward has regularly made bursting runs past the defense and has been a potent threat to the opposition backline. He is Wolves' top-scorer in the Premier League with four goals in eight games. It is an honor to have a chant invented for you in British football and for an on-loan player, he has to be a massive hit to be bestowed with the the same.

The Wolves faithful have gifted the striker with the following chant: "He's Korean; he's only on loan for a season; we all think that he's brilliant; He's Hwang Hee-chan." The chant was first echoed in the Premier League game against Crystal Palace before the international break.

#4 Marc Cucurella

Cucurella is enjoying life in English top-flight

Barcelona look stupid after how things have panned out for Marc Cucurella. La Masia gifted them with a free and fabulous heir to Jordi Alba, but they overlooked him for foreign talent. Now both Cucurella and the said foreign talent, Junior Firpo, are in the Premier League and the former has been singled out for praise multiple times.

Barcelona had sold the La Masia graduate for €12 million to Getafe last summer, and Brighton signed him this time for his €18 million release clause. Since his arrival, Cucurella has been a bright spark for Brighton playing on the left flank. He has been calm and clever when in possession of the ball and hasn't rushed through his decision-making.

The Spaniard trusts his ability to run up and down the flank and that allows him to contribute heavily in the final third. Cucurella delivers crosses at the rate of 3.33 per 90 minutes. His work rate off the ball has been crucial for Brighton and has seen him make 41 recoveries in the Premier League so far.

Tom Carnduff @TomC_22 Tempted to back Marc Cucurella assist in this game at 7/2 (Betfair). Averaging 0.15 expected assists (xA) and 1.6 key passes per game. Also had at least one shot assist in all but one PL contest so far (the game without was Manchester City). Newcastle highest xGA in the PL too. Tempted to back Marc Cucurella assist in this game at 7/2 (Betfair). Averaging 0.15 expected assists (xA) and 1.6 key passes per game. Also had at least one shot assist in all but one PL contest so far (the game without was Manchester City). Newcastle highest xGA in the PL too. https://t.co/Knk5ycTUD6

The Seagulls are known for performing poorly in the final third. Graham Potter has got them playing liquid flowing football like the Premier League's top sides but they struggle to fulfill their xG. Cucurella's contribution could have been even more significant had the strikers been more clinical with their finishing.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith