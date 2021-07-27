Ranking the 5 Premier League stars with most assists in a single season

The Premier League is home to some of the world's best footballing talents. Fans have been treated to several top players over the years, with their pedigree only increasing with time.

England's top flight has seen playmakers of various types. While the game has evolved over the years, so have the players. With the inception of the Premier League Playmaker of the Year award in the 2017-18 season, more emphasis has been given to players who create chances than earlier before.

Take a look at the top five playmakers with the most assists in a single season.

#5. Cesc Fabregas | Chelsea - 2014-15 (18)

Chelsea v Everton - Premier League

Cesc Fabregas will go down in history as a bonafide Premier League legend.

Certainly a legend of the modern game, Fabregas made his name with Arsenal before going on to play for Barcelona, Chelsea and Monaco.

The Spanish playmaker was Arsenal's captain for a long time and will be fondly remembered by fans worldwide. Known for his incredibly creative passes, Fabregas is an extremely versatile midfielder.

Capable of playing on either side of the midfield, Fabregas flourished when deployed as an attacking midfielder. His stats speak for themselves: Fabregas has notched up a mammoth 209 assists over the course of his career.

His most productive season came in 2014-15 when he formed a devastating partnership with compatriot Diego Costa at Chelsea. Fabregas recorded 18 assists across the campaign while Costa scored 20 goals for the Blues.

🎩 Cesc Fabregas registered 18 assists in his first season at Chelsea (14/15) to help the Blues win the Premier League.



🇪🇸 The Spaniard is the only overseas player to score 50+ goals and register 100+ assists in Premier League history



🥳 Happy birthday, @cesc4official! pic.twitter.com/hcEO7Wv9VP — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 4, 2020

Fabregas went on to win the Premier League with Chelsea, a feat he could never achieve with the Gunners. Currently 34, Fabregas plays for Monaco in Ligue 1.

#4. Kevin de Bruyne | Manchester City - 2016-17 (18)

Manchester City v Sheffield United - Premier League

Kevin de Bruyne is one of the best playmakers in the world.

Signed from Wolfsburg in 2015, De Bruyne has taken the Premier League by storm with his creative ability. Known for his playmaking skills, De Bruyne can regularly be seen finding teammates in goalscoring positions.

Widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, De Bruyne has already racked up 191 career assists since his debut. He is a regular on the assists charts and definitely one of the best players in Manchester City's history.

Since joining City, De Bruyne has won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five League Cups. The 2016-17 edition of the Premier League saw De Bruyne record an impressive 18 assists with the Cityzens.

Although City didn't win the league that year, De Bruyne recorded a sublime feat in just his second season in the Premier League. He continues to impress at both club and country level.

