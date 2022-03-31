Ranking the 5 most skilled players in Chelsea history

Chelsea burst onto the scene in 2003, after Roman Abramovic bought the club. The Blues have established themselves as one of the top teams in the Premier League since then.

That has been due to the numerous top-class players and managers who have graced the club.

Chelsea spend a lot on players and managers

The Blues have seen a lot of inflow and outflow of players in recent years. The club is hungry for success, and any player or manager deemed not good enough gets the boot.

Over the years, there have been several players who have donned the royal blue at Stamford Bridge, but only a few have been able to leave their mark. On that note, here's a look at the five most skilled players in the club's history who have entertained fans and pundits alike.

#5 Ruud Gullit

Ruud Gullit retired at Chelsea.

Ruud Gullit might've joined Chelsea at the very end of his playing career. However, he still had a lot to offer at the club, as he won the Player of the Year award in 1996.

The 1987 Ballon d'Or winner was a highly versatile player, like many of his compatriots of the time. He was utilised at multiple positions by various Blues managers.

Gullit was a skillful dribbler and brought about a sense of grace in how he played the game. He had great athletic ability, which combined with his skills, made him a very accomplished player.

#4 Willian

Willian (right) spent seven seasons with Chelsea.

One of the many Brazilian players to have starred for Chelsea, Willian enjoyed a great spell with the Blues. He won the Premier League twice and the Europa League once (in 2019).

His versatility in the final third helped his team on multiple occasions, as he was adept playing in a central role as well as on the wings. Willian was lightning quick in his prime and could sprint past his marker with the ball at his feet with little to no resistance.

It's not just the mazy dribbles and elasticos that made him a difficult player to mark. Willian was also very good at backheels and flicks, alllowing him to engage in quick one-twos with his teammates.

#3 Joe Cole

Joe Cole signed for Chelsea from arch-rivals West Ham United.

Joe Cole was touted to become one of the best English players of the 21st century by many, thanks to his outstanding skills and versatility in the final third. Alas, injuries prevented him from living up to his potential.

By all means, he had a fairly successful career, winning three Premier League trophies and two FA Cups with Chelsea. However, his spell with the Blues was marred with inconsistency.

Football legend Pele once described him as a player with the skillset of a Brazilian. Cole was good in one-on-one situations, with his close ball control and dribbling skills praised by one and all.

#2 Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard left for Real Madrid in 2019.

Eden Hazard was one of the best players of the last decade, especially in the Premier League with Chelsea. The Belgian star was most effective as a left midfielder. His finishing ability meant he was equally comfortable in a No.10 or striker role.

The diminutive forward has great agility and balance and is rarely dispossessed. His ability to retain the ball in possession and weasel through defenders made him a great player to watch.

His pace and ability to take on multiple defenders at once earned him comparisons with Lionel Messi. He had a memorable outing in the FIFA World Cup 2018 against Brazil in the quarter-finals. He completed ten successful dribbles in that game, the most by a player since 1966.

His memorable goal against Tottenham Hotspur, which ended Spurs' title hopes in 2016, was a prime example of his trickery. He effectively dribbled past four players before scoring a sublime finish.

#1 Gianfranco Zola

Leicester City vs Chelsea FC - Premier League

Gianfranco Zola can be considered the club's first star of the Premier League era. The Italian played in multiple attacking positions, and the old-school defenders struggled to keep him in check.

He was quick on his feet, and his agility allowed him to change direction in an instant. Apart from his physical and technical attributes, he boasted immaculate ball control. Zola also had the intuition to touch the ball, thanks to his perfect weight and dribbling prowess.

The league was not ready for his antics, and many defenders from that era described the player as one of their toughest opponents to go up against.

