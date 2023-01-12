Ranking the 5 most skillful players in football right now (2023)

Ultimately, the game of football is all about the joy that comes attached to it. The exaltation that comes with beating a defender or lobbing a keeper is the kind of thing that keeps us wanting to come back for more.

Although football is a team game and the importance of passing is stressed quite often, fans will always cheer for a show of skill. Some of the most skilled players in the history of the sport are also some of its most popular ones.

Players like Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazario, and Zinedine Zidane are a few great examples of it. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five most skilled players in football right now.

#5 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Valencia CF - Super Copa de España

Vinicius Junior is one of the most exciting forwards in the game right now. He possesses oodles of that 'samba' flair we've come to associate with Brazilian attackers and is a nightmare to defend against.

At first, Vinicius seemed to just be a flashy player who had a lot of tricks up his sleeve. But once he polished the technical aspects of his game, he became a force to be reckoned with down the left wing.

Vinicius has become a crucial player for both club and country and it is likely to stay that way. He invites defenders to make challenges before bursting past them with his deft and exquisite touches. The 23-year-old is also incredibly quick and is very hard to keep pace with.

#4 Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Allan Saint-Maximin is an absolute maverick of a forward. If the quality of his final product was at par with that of his inventiveness with the ball at his feet, the Frenchman would be among the best in the world.

Saint-Maximin's trickery has often proven to be a handful to deal with for defenders. The 25-year-old tormenting defenders with his stepovers, roulette, and chops is a common sight in the Premier League.

His involvement has been limited due to injuries this season but Saint-Maximin is expected to take his game to the next level under Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe.

#3 Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

It's not very common for a footballer to be absolutely world-class at dribbling with either foot. Ousmane Dembele is an ambipedal attacker who is simply as unconventionally effective a forward as any we've seen in recent times.

Dembele is extremely agile and quick, and his directness and technical proficiency make him a dangerous player in the final third. He always keeps the defenders guessing as it's nearly impossible to predict which way he is going to go as he is comfortable with both feet.

Dembele is among the best dribblers we've seen in recent times and ball progression is in fact one of the most crucial aspects of his game.

#2 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Argentina v Australia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi doesn't need to rely on elaborate and flashy tricks to leave an entire unit of defenders in his wake. It's almost as though Messi does not understand showboating.

All he needs to do to get the better of defenders is drop a shoulder or take a few quick and deft touches on the ball just to swipe it away from the opponent in the nick of time. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is one of the best dribblers in the history of the sport.

It's rare to see Messi do a stepover. But he is an expert at pulling off 'La Croqueta', a move popularized by his former teammate and legendary midfielder Andres Iniesta. He simply shifts the ball from one foot to the other to evade a tackle and beat a defender.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Messi goes easy on nobody, not even his dog Messi goes easy on nobody, not even his dog 😂🐶 https://t.co/Tj1tOLWtAP

#1 Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Croatia v Brazil: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Messi's club teammate Neymar has got to be the most skilled footballer on the planet. Watching him take defenders on and ghost them is an absolute treat. He is always up to something when he gets on the ball and seems to share an unmatched relationship with it.

Neymar's skillset is replete with roulettes, stepovers, rainbows, flip-flaps, chops, and even rainbows. He is one of the most effective dribblers we've seen in the 21st century and is also one of the best forwards in the game.

Neymar has got fans all over the globe thanks to his exquisite skills and ability to do incredible things with the ball at his feet.

