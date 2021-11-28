Ranking the 5 most successful dribblers in Europe's top leagues this season

Dribbling is an art and not every player is capable of doing it effectively. The game has seen world-class dribblers, some of whom are specifically known for the same.

The likes of Ronaldinho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Ryan Giggs and many others have dominated their opponents solely through their dribbling in the past. They made football look so much more graceful.

It is true that defenders have gotten smarter with time but the traditional ways of beating them still hold the same value. Dribbling is one such form of action that certainly helps.

The current era of football has already seen some fine dribblers but to be consistently effective is a challenge. Many of the players have done well with their dribbling this season. On that note, let's take a look at the five best dribblers in Europe's top five leagues right now:

#5 Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

The young Canadian has proved to be a blessing for Bayern Munich. Having started his career with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Alphonso Davies spent two years playing in his home country.

He signed for Bayern Munich in 2018 and has been with them ever since. The young left-back has blistering pace and amazing energy at his disposal. Davies has a very lively presence about himself on the left.

His performance in Bayern's thumping 8-2 win over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in 2020 was a glimpse of his capabilities.

The 20-year-old Canadian is truly a menace going forward and a nightmare for opposing right-sided defenders. Alphonso Davies is Bundesliga's undisputed dribbling king, as he's completed the most dribbles in the division while maintaining the highest success rate as well. 👑The 20-year-old Canadian is truly a menace going forward and a nightmare for opposing right-sided defenders. https://t.co/O9Ew0GVjhe

Using his speed and quick feet, the Canadian defender has successfully dribbled 37 times this season out of 58 attempts, with a success rate of 63.8%. Davies has a bright future ahead of him if he carries on with the same form.

#4 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

The question over Kylian Mbappe's future remains unclear but one thing that is certain is the amazing capabilities that he possesses. The former Monaco attacker has had a stunning start to the new season.

At the time of writing, Mbappe has already scored seven goals and recorded eight assists in just 13 Ligue 1 appearances this season. He has been very influential for Paris Saint-Germain despite the arrival of Lionel Messi this summer.

The French attacker has used his pace and quickness to dribble past players and create goals for his team. In the process, he has successfully dribbled 40 times from 67 attempts, with a success rate of 59.7%. It comes as no surprise why Real Madrid are so interested in the 2018 World Cup winner.

