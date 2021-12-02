Ranking the 5 teams with the most Ballon d'Or wins

The Ballon d'Or is an annual award presented by France Football to the standout performer across club and international football.

Since its introduction in 1955, several world-class players have won the prestigious award. Precisely, 25 different players from 19 different countries and 20 different clubs have laid their hands on the Ballon d'Or over the years. However, only a few of them - four to be exact - have done so with different clubs.

Lionel Messi joined the quartet when he put PSG on the Ballon d'Or map this year. The former Barcelona forward won a record-extending seventh award on Sunday (November 28). The Ligue 1 giants are now one of 12 clubs that have had exactly one Ballon d'Or winner.

On that note, here's a look at the five clubs with the most Ballon d'Or wins over the years:

#5 Bayern Munich - 5 (3 different Ballon d'Or winners)

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge won two Ballon d'Or titles with Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich are one of the most successful clubs in Germany and Europe. The Bavarian giants are record Bundesliga winners, and have also won six European Cups (three of them in the Champions League era).

Along with Barcelona, Bayern Munich are the only other club to win multiple continental trebles. They last accomplished the feat in the 2019-20 season, thanks to the exploits of Robert Lewandowski. The Pole finished runner-up to Lionel Messi in the 2021 Ballon d'Or vote after another prolific year for club and country.

Over the years, Bayern Munich have had three players win five Ballon d'Or titles while playing for the club. They are Gerd Muller (1), Franz Beckenbauer (2) and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (2).

Old School Panini @OldSchoolPanini 1980 & 1981 Ballon d'Or winner :

Karl-Heinz RUMMENIGGE - FC Bayern München 1980-81 1980 & 1981 Ballon d'Or winner : Karl-Heinz RUMMENIGGE - FC Bayern München 1980-81 https://t.co/7w8uWIIlnV

However, Bayern haven't had a Ballon d'Or winner since Rummenigge won his second award in 1981.

#4 AC Milan - 8 (6 different Ballon d'Or winners)

Kaka is one of five Milan players to have won the Ballon d'Or.

AC Milan are one of the most storied and successful clubs in the history of the game.

With seven titles in the European Cup (three in the Champions League era), they are the second-most successful club in the competition's history. With 18 Serie A titles, they are also one of the most successful club teams in Italy.

Unsurprisingly, the Rossoneri have had multiple Ballon d'Or winners over the years. Six different players have won eight Ballon d'Or titles while playing for Milan, with Marco van Basten (3) the only one to win multiple times. Milan's last Ballon d'Or winner was Kaka in 2007.

The Brazilian was the architect of the Rossoneri's seventh and most recent triumph in the Champions League.

