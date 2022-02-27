Ranking the 5 teams with the fewest losses in a Premier League season

The Premier League has seen several phenomenal teams compete for the title over the years. These teams are part of the English top-flight's glorious history and have provided fans with unforgettable moments.

In a league as combative as the Premier League, winning the title is always a formidable task. While some exceptional teams have won the league at a canter, others have had to fight tooth and nail to get to the top.

The Premier League is one of the most competitive leagues in the world

Managing to complete the entire season with the same consistency and tempo is a feat only a few extraordinary teams have managed in the history of the league. Losing is part of the game but these teams have managed to keep their losses to a minimum and stamp their authority over 38 games.

Let us now take a look at the six teams who have ended a Premier League season with the fewest defeats:

#4 Manchester United and Leicester City: 3

Manchester United were at their ruthless best at the end of the nineties. Sir Alex Ferguson’s men dominated the Premier League and were one of the greatest sides in Europe. The Red Devils went on to win two league titles having suffered just three defeats each, in 1998-99 and 1999-00.

Arsenal, Middlesbrough, and Sheffield Wednesday were the only teams to beat United in the 1998-99 season. United famously won the treble that year, capping off an incredible season. In the following campaign, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Newcastle managed to beat the champions.

Level with Manchester United on just three losses in a season are Leicester City. The Foxes’ magical 2015-16 Premier League season will forever be etched in memory with them going on to win the league against all odds. Claudio Ranieri’s men lost twice to Arsenal and once to Liverpool in their fairytale campaign.

#3 Manchester City: 2 – 2017/18

Manchester City's "Centurions" of the 2017-18 season

Even with other star-studded teams in the Premier League, Manchester City’s record-breaking 2017-18 season will be hard to replicate. Pep Guardiola and his men were unrelenting on the pitch, scoring for fun and bullying the opposition.

Man City were simply unplayable at times and went on to win the title at a canter. They ended the campaign on a century of points, which is the highest in Premier League history.

City’s only defeats that season came against Liverpool at Anfield and Manchester United at home. Both these games were thrilling encounters and stopped City from breaking even more records.

There is never a dearth of goals when it comes to City, and they scored a whopping 106 goals that season, which is another league record. The Sky Blues ended the season with a lead of 19 points over rivals Manchester United.

