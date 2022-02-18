Ranking the 5 teams with most FIFA Club World Cup titles

The FIFA Club World Cup first started in 2000 and has since been hosted by Japan, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Qatar. Despite having played in different parts of the world, the tournament hasn't received enough recognition to date.

Seven teams are participating in the current format of the competition. The participants are winners of the year's CAF Champions League (Africa), AFC Champions League (Asia), CONCACAF Champions League (North America), Copa Libertadores (South America), OFC Champions League (Oceania) and UEFA Champions League (Europe).

The FIFA Club World Cup is dominated by European teams

So far, European teams have been brutally effective in the tournament and have won it 14 times. South American clubs have won the FIFA Club World Cup four times.

Teams from any of the four federations are yet to win the competition. With European superpowers involved every year, it is a daunting task for clubs of any other federation to stand a chance of winning. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top clubs who have already had the chance to win this tournament at least once.

Honorable Mentions: Manchester United, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Internacional, Sao Paulo

#5 Chelsea & Liverpool

Chelsea v Palmeiras: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021

Chelsea are the most recently crowned champions of the FIFA Club World Cup. They beat Al Hilal in the semi-finals and Palmeiras in the finals to claim victory at the tournament.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Chelsea are the last English team to win the Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup and Club World Cup…



𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞 of England. Chelsea are the last English team to win the Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup and Club World Cup…𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞 of England. https://t.co/SiTmPQd7tf

It has been a year to remember for the Blues and so was the case for Liverpool in 2019. Having won the UEFA Champions League in the 2018-19 season, the Reds won the Club World Cup after beating Monterrey in the semi-finals and Flamengo in the finals.

#4 Bayern Munich

FC Bayern Muenchen have won the competition twice

The Bavarian club have won the FIFA Club World Cup twice. Bayern Munich first won in 2013 when they beat Guangzhou Evergrande in the semi-finals and Raja Casablanca in the final. It all came after the German club won the Treble in the 2012-13 season.

B/R Football @brfootball A year ago today, Bayern Munich won the Club World Cup to join Barcelona's 2009 side as the only two teams to win a sextuple A year ago today, Bayern Munich won the Club World Cup to join Barcelona's 2009 side as the only two teams to win a sextuple 🏆 https://t.co/nZENDZcmXX

Their second win of the tournament came in 2020 when they beat Al Ahly in the semi-finals and the Tigres in the finals. By doing so, Bayern Munich became only the second European team to win all six titles in a calendar year.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith