Ranking 5 teams with most losses in the Champions League round of 16

The Champions League has never been an easy tournament, even for the best of clubs. With Europe's top teams fighting for the trophy, it has always been an interesting affair.

Last season, Chelsea surprised many by winning the tournament under new manager Thomas Tuchel. As always, the competition is full of surprises and disappointments.

The Champions League has its own charm

One of the main reasons why the Champions League is so popular is how it encourages underdogs to step up. The likes of Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Sevilla and many other underrated clubs have shown their true strengths in the tournament.

Such teams are responsible for the losses of some of the top teams in the history of the tournament. Well-known clubs have registered a good number of defeats and here, we take a look at those teams.

#5 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are strong contenders this season

Bayern Munich have had the pleasure of winning the Champions League six times. The Bavarian club have had a strong influence on the tournament over the years.

So far, Bayern have qualified for the competition 34 times in their history, playing 368 matches in the process so far. More often than not, the German club have been pretty dominant in their fixtures but sometimes things haven't gone their way.

Sporting Index @sportingindex



Simply the best.



#UCL Bayern Munich has not lost a UEFA Champions League fixture in the last 1,071 days in which Robert Lewandowski has played in.Simply the best. Bayern Munich has not lost a UEFA Champions League fixture in the last 1,071 days in which Robert Lewandowski has played in.Simply the best.#UCL https://t.co/wxRry8NFjt

Despite having the second-most number of wins (220) in the tournament, Bayern Munich have lost nine times in the round of 16. With an incredible team at their disposal this season, it will surely be difficult to make this count to 10 as they take on Red Bull Salzburg.

#4 FC Porto

FC Porto failed to qualify for the Round of 16 this season

Being the second-most decorated club in Portugal, it sure adds a lot of responsibility on FC Porto to perform well in the other leagues. Luckily, they have done quite well in Europe over the years.

Porto remain the most decorated Portuguese team in international competitions. They have won the Champions League twice, the Europa League twice, and the UEFA Super Cup once. They have participated in the Champions League 29 times, one more than Manchester United.

J @MourinhoPics Jorge Costa on mourinho: "Mourinho is the right man for any team. Do you think that Porto in 2003 was a high-level team? In two years José made us win the Europa League and the Champions League, enhancing a group of boys who had quality but no international experience." Jorge Costa on mourinho: "Mourinho is the right man for any team. Do you think that Porto in 2003 was a high-level team? In two years José made us win the Europa League and the Champions League, enhancing a group of boys who had quality but no international experience." https://t.co/m59nM2N5O9

In this great European tournament, they have managed to play 261 matches so far. The Dragons have gone on to lose 10 times in the round of 16 and will be hoping to work on it whenever they get the chance. They were knocked out of the group stages this season and will be looking to improve next time around.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh