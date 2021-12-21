Ranking 5 teams with most wins during a calendar year in Premier League history

The fact that separates the very best of the Premier League from the ordinary is their ability to win consistently.

A champion side exhibits the fundamental ability to win as many games as they can with the same hunger every game. The ability also enables certain Premier League teams to contest regularly for trophies throughout the year.

No Premier League side can win every game in a year. Irrespective of how good the clubs are, there are certain negatives like bad form or injury crisis that they may have to endure. These factors are seldom within the control of any side in particular.

But some clubs can withstand it all and still win. Over the years, some Premier League outfits have won so many matches in a given calendar year that they write their names into the history books.

The following names collectively hold the record for the highest number of wins in the top flight of English football in a single calendar year.

#5 Manchester United - 31 wins

Manchester United have won a record number of Premier League titles. The footballing giants may have dwindled in form over the last decade, but they can still pack a punch or two.

The best days of Manchester United were during the days of Sir Alex Ferguson. Under him, the Premier League outfit reached enviable heights as they won many trophies over the years.

Manchester United have had 31 top-flight victories in a given year, not once, but twice. They first achieved this feat in 1993. With the emergence of the 'batch of 1992', Manchester United won their inaugural Premier League title in the 1992-93 season. They continued their dominance in the following league campaign as well.

Manchester United repeated the feat in 2009 when they became the first English club to win three consecutive top-flight titles on two occasions.

#4 Liverpool - 31

The Merseyside club have reached new heights under German boss Jurgen Klopp. The world observed the epitome of Liverpool's performances under Klopp when the Premier League club registered 31 victories in 2019.

It was a massive year for Liverpool as it was the end of heartbreak and the start of the fulfillment of a dream that culminated in 2020.

Liverpool collected an incredible 97 points in the 2018-19 Premier League campaign but still lost the title to Manchester City. However, the club built on that heartbreak with an incredible set of performances in the second half of 2019 as they raced to the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool's performances in the last four months of 2019 were the prime reason why they managed to win the league title so comfortably that term.

