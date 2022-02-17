Ranking 5 teams with most wins in Champions League round of 16

Winning consistently in the Champions League is almost next to impossible. With so many different teams with their varied approaches present, it is a tremendous ask to register a victory on a regular basis.

It only gets trickier when the pressure of the knockout stages takes over. Consistency in the round of 16 in the tournament acts as a big stepping stone towards the potential title triumph.

The Champions League knockouts are a treat to watch

Wins in the knockout stages of the Champions League haven't come easy. Round of 16 is the primary test post the group stages and winning it is the most crucial thing for any team then.

Many of the top teams have effectively made it through the round of 16 registering comfortable wins. Without further ado, let's take a look at the clubs with the most wins in the round of 16.

#5 Arsenal

Arsenal are the only club on the list never to win this competition

Arsenal have failed to qualify for the Champions League since the 2016-17 season. The Gunners have had a tough time making a good go at playing in it, let alone the difficulties in winning it.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Arsenal earned a 2-1 comeback win against Barcelona 11 years ago today



@Arsenal | #UCL Arsenal earned a 2-1 comeback win against Barcelona 11 years ago today 🔴 Arsenal earned a 2-1 comeback win against Barcelona 11 years ago today 👊@Arsenal | #UCL https://t.co/1GEKJzJZdE

That being said, Arsenal have so far played 201 matches in the history of the tournament. In the process, they have registered 101 wins to their name, with 11 wins coming in the round of 16. With the Gunners' current form in the Premier League, it remains uncertain as to when they'll be back in the Champions League.

#4 Juventus

Juventus have been unlucky not to win the tournament even once this century

Having won the Champions League twice in their history, Juventus are yet to win it in the 21st century. Despite reaching three finals in the last two decades, the Old Lady have been unfortunate to get their hands on the prestigious trophy.

The Italian club are seen in the tournament on a consistent basis, having participated in it 34 times. To date, Juventus have registered 152 wins, out of which 12 have come in the round of 16.

JuveFC @juvefcdotcom Juve’s victory set a Champions League record of consecutive away wins in the group stages, Juventus' seven in a row taking them clear of six each from Chelsea (2000-2004) and Man United (2009-2010).



This was Juve’s 150th win in the Champions League or European Cup. Juve’s victory set a Champions League record of consecutive away wins in the group stages, Juventus' seven in a row taking them clear of six each from Chelsea (2000-2004) and Man United (2009-2010).This was Juve’s 150th win in the Champions League or European Cup. https://t.co/Pdff4tF5Wi

The Serie A team aren't at their best this season, especially with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. But with Massimiliano Allegri at the helm, nothing can be written off.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh