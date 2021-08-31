Ranking the top 5 Thiago Silva replacements for Chelsea

European Champions Chelsea have assembled a truly remarkable squad of players under head coach Thomas Tuchel. The trademark of the German's reign so far has been an almost impeccable defensive solidarity, exemplified by veteran center back Thiago Silva.

Fans who were disappointed at young Fikayo Tomori getting overlooked and sold to AC Milan saw the 37-year-old Silva as nothing more than a stopgap measure. However, the Brazilian has slowly begun to win over the Chelsea faithful.

One of the greatest center backs of his generation, Brazil's captain signed with the Blues last year after a prolonged spell at Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan. His calmness, positional brilliance and footballing IQ have already made him a Chelsea fan favorite.

Despite his contract extension up to 2022, Chelsea will be keeping an eye out for replacements should Silva hang up his boots after the current season. With that in mind, here's a look at five players Chelsea could consider to replace Thiago Silva:

#5 Niklas Sule

Bayern Munich center back Niklas Sule has been strongly linked with Chelsea. A key player for Bayern and Germany, the six-feet-five-inch tall Sule's physicality and ability to step up and play the pressing game make him a premier center back.

Once a center forward in his youth, Sule has transitioned smoothly into his role as center back. He relishes the time and space on the ball to launch Bayern's direct and brutal attacking play.

Surprised that no team is exploiting Niklas Sule's contract situation. 25 yo, his best years are yet to come, just 1 year left on his contract & cuts an intimidating figure in the lineup at 6'5". Barring few teams, he can improve most defences.#TacticallyObsessed #TransferNews pic.twitter.com/aNKhtj7bT9 — Tactically Obsessed (@TacticalMaverik) August 4, 2021

When he was 21 years old, Chelsea had reportedly tried to sign him from Hoffenheim before Bayern's intervention. This time around, the Blues will have to make a substantial offer to entice him away from the Bavarians. The possibility of him linking up with compatriots Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Antonio Rudiger while being managed by a German coach is certainly an enticing one.

#4 Jose Maria Gimenez

Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moskva: Group A - UEFA Champions League

26-year-old Jose Maria Gimenez has inherited Diego Godin's role at the foundation of the Atletico Madrid backline, which Diego Simeone, against all odds, continues to reinvent. Fresh from a La Liga title-winning campaign, Giminez has played most of his professional career at Atletico. He offers a balance of experience and potential to get even better.

The Uruguayan has plenty of experience on the international stage, with continental pedigree. He's won the Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and Spanish Super Cup during his days at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Atletico's Jose Gimenez has love for Chelsea and Lampard 👀 pic.twitter.com/PAjbhsuDtD — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 19, 2020

As a leader of a well-drilled backline, Gimenez would make an ideal captain for Chelsea to build their team around. Unfortunately for the club, his latest contract extension amidst great interest sees him tied to Atletico Madrid until 2025, barring the arrival of a mammoth bid.

