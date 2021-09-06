Ranking the 5 most underrated midfielders in Premier League history

The Premier League has grown tremendously in terms of popularity, marketing value and reputation over the last couple of years. That is why it has become the dream destination for almost every footballer on the planet.

With hundreds of players finding their way into the English top flight every season, it is inevitable that some incredibly talented names will be ignored. Hence, it isn't strange to see footballers failing to get the respect they deserve for their exploits on the pitch.

We recently made a list of the 5 most underrated attackers in Premier League history but it is not only attackers who have been ignored. Some brilliant midfielders have also seen their decent performances over the years go under the radar.

Despite putting up impressive displays in the middle of the pitch week-in and week-out, these players rarely get the plaudits they deserve. That said, let's look at the five most underrated midfielders in Premier League history.

#5 Ji Sung Park

The Korean was a reliable figure in Manchester United's squad

The attacking midfielder put up eye-catching performances for Manchester United during his time in the Premier League but was often overlooked by Sir Alex Ferguson on the biggest occasions. The tactician later regretted not making adequate use of the Korean, recently ruing his refusal to bring him on in the Champions League final clash with Barcelona in 2011.

Ji Sung Park bagged 20 goals and 22 assists for the Red Devils in 133 appearances in the English top flight across seven seasons at Old Trafford. Before the arrival of Heung-Min Son, the former Manchester United midfielder was the most popular Asian to play in the Premier League.

#4 Mousa Dembele

The Belgian has 243 Premier League appearances to his name

Mousa Dembele was a huge force to be reckoned with during his time in the Premier League. The midfielder spent seven years at Tottenham Hotspur with several convincing performances to his name.

In 243 appearances in the English top flight, the Belgian bagged 12 goals and 15 assists. Beyond the numbers, his incredible presence at the center of the pitch made him a perfect match for even the most reputable names in the division.

Dembele left the Premier League to join Chinese outfit Guangzhou R&F in a deal worth €5 million in January 2019. His contract with the club expires in December this year. Having called time on his international career, it remains to be seen if he'll do the same at club level.

