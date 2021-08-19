Ranking the 5 most underrated players in Premier League history

The Premier League has played host to some of the biggest names in world football since its inception in 1992. It is regarded by many as the best and most competitive domestic league in European football, with some of Europe’s biggest clubs fighting for the elusive Premier League title.

The likes of David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard have received widespread plaudits and praise for their immense contribution to the Premier League. However, some elite footballers have flown under the radar despite impressive performances throughout their playing careers.

Today, we rank the five most underrated players in Premier League history.

#5 Leighton Baines

Leighton Baines is one of the most underrated fullbacks in Premier League history

The former Everton man has been one of the best left-backs in the Premier League over the past decade and was highly regarded for his set-piece abilities.

Leighton Baines was a stalwart for the Toffees during his 13-year stay at the club, registering a whopping 420 appearances. He typified the role of a modern fullback, as he was one of the best fullbacks going forward. Baines notched up 39 goals and 67 assists during his time at Everton and was equally adept at executing his defensive duties. It is no surprise that the likes of Manchester United were heavily linked with the Englishman’s signature.

The former England international hung up his boots at the end of the 2019-20 footballing calendar, leaving the Toffees as a legend of the club.

#4 Ricardo Carvalho

Ricardo Carvalho played a crucial role in Jose Mourinho's defense

Ricardo Carvalho is regarded by many as one of the best centre-halfs in the Premier League era after a memorable six-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

The former Portuguese international was one of Jose Mourinho’s first signings when he was appointed Chelsea manager in 2004. Carvalho was an indispensable part of Mourinho’s well-drilled backline and played a vital role in Chelsea’s consecutive Premier League titles in 2005 and 2006. The Portuguese was an integral part of the Blues defense that holds the record for the least goals conceded in a Premier League season (2004-05).

"When Mourinho spoke to us, no one took it personally, thinking he wanted to put you down or humiliate you. We accepted and respected him. We knew he was being genuine and only wanted to lead us to victories. Understanding this was key for the success we had." - Ricardo Carvalho pic.twitter.com/9k0UlxyEoq — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) August 16, 2021

The now-43-year old would add another Premier League trophy to his cabinet in 2010 and has also won two League Cups, three FA Cups and one Community Shield. Carvalho is one of the finest defenders in modern football, but he rarely gets the praise and plaudits he deserves.

