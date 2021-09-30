Ranking the 5 most underrated strikers of the 21st century

In the era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the "more than one goal a game" ratio has become the definitive standard for strikers. These almost impossible standards set by supernaturally talented players, unfortunately, eclipse our collective ability to appreciate quality forwards.

We fail to laud many gifted strikers who, for skill and ability, might have been considered world beaters in previous generations. Here, we look at five of the most underrated strikers of the 21st century.

#5 Antonio Di Natale

Antonio Di Natale in action for Udinese.

The digital version of Antonio Di Natale went down as a bit of a "cult hero" in football video games in the early 2010s. However, the real-life player was a fountain of youth and a devastatingly efficient centre-forward for Udinese. He is even recognized historically as their greatest player ever.

Di Natale scored more than 150 goals in Serie A after his 30th birthday. He scored 23 goals in 33 games during the season in which he turned 35, adding a further 31 across the next two campaigns. It's truly remarkable to see a player, let alone a striker, reach his peak at the age of 32. That year, he came in third only behind Messi and Ronaldo in the European goalscoring charts.

In a country where goalscoring heroes such as Roberto Baggio and Alessandro Del Piero are celebrated, this legend is sadly overlooked for the fact he hit his peak so late in his career. Di Natale's loyalty to Udinese unfortunately meant he didn't play for any of the top Italian clubs either.

#4 Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani in action for Uruguay during the Copa America Brazil 2021.

Edinson Cavani burst onto the Italian scene at Palermo, where he scored 37 goals in 117 appearances. Eventually, Napoli came calling for the Uruguayan's signature.

It was in Naples that Cavani graduated into one of the most consistent goalscoring forwards in all of Europe. He racked up 30+ goals in all three of his seasons, peaking with 38 goals in the 2012-13 campaign. Cavani's deadly marksmanship saw him form a formidable partnership with Ezequiel Lavezzi and Marek Hamsik.

Much like his idol Gabriel Batistuta, Cavani was blessed with an explosive ability in front of goal.

At Paris Saint Germain, Cavani was forced under the shadow of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. It mirrored his time with the Uruguayan national team, where he was often overshadowed by Diego Forlan and Luis Suarez. Despite that, Cavani still shone, scoring a remarkable 138 times across seven seasons for the Parisian outfit. He also has 53 goals in 123 matches for Uruguay.

Now in perhaps his final big European soujourn at Manchester United, Cavani has once again earned praise for his ability to score with lethal effect. However, he seems to have been usurped once again, this time by Cristiano Ronaldo's return in 2021.

