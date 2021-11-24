Ranking the 5 most valuable 2021 Best FIFA Men's Player award nominees

Alongside the Ballon d'Or, the Best FIFA Men's Player award is one of the most coveted awards in World football. The FIFA award is claimed by the best players in the world. It is adjudged by national team coaches, national team captains, media representatives from each country, and fans from across the world.

Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski was the winner of the prestigious FIFA award in 2020 for his exploits last campaign. The Polish striker helped the Bavarians to a treble in 2020 and remains a favorite to win it this term.

The likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are included in the shortlist for Best FIFA Men's Player. But the presence of Mohamed Salah, Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe will increase the competition for top spot.

Today we will be considering the most valuable players among these award nominees and rank them accordingly. Without further ado, let's take a look at

5 most valuable 2021 Best FIFA Men's Player award nominees

#5 Neymar (PSG) | €100 Million

Paris Saint Germain v Lille OSC - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Neymar has proven himself to be one of the world's best forwards with his exploits at Barcelona and PSG. The Brazilian was a prodigy when he arrived at Barcelona in 2013, helping the Catalan club win the continental treble in 2015. Due to his exploits, PSG paid Barcelona a world record fee (€222 million) to secure the services of the Brazilian in 2017.

Neymar has been pivotal for the Parisian club, racking up a whopping 90 goals and 55 assists in 128 appearances. The forward has helped PSG win numerous league titles and even reach the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2020. However, they lost it 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

Neymar has endured a difficult start to the campaign. But he has been selected as a nominee for FIFA's best award due to his performance last campaign. He remains a valuable asset for PSG.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) | €100 Million

Manchester City v Club Brugge KV: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Kevin De Bruyne has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the English top flight since his arrival in 2015. The Belgian playmaker, who has helped Manchester City win three Premier League titles, is at the heart of the team under Pep Guardiola.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kevin De Bruyne has been clinical for Belgium this year 👏 Kevin De Bruyne has been clinical for Belgium this year 👏 https://t.co/CKaYiyoXSD

Blessed with superior vision and impeccable passing range, De Bruyne is highly creative and capable of deciding matches at any moment. He remains the joint-highest assist maker in one season with Thierry Henry (20), racking up a total of 108 assists with Cityzens.

