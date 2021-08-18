Ranking the 5 most valuable midfielders in the Premier League right now - August 2021

After a short break following Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021, club football is back in full swing. The Premier League kicked off just last week, with not a single game ending in a draw. And fans are over the moon about the fact that they can now return to the stands to cheer for their favorite club and players.

This year's Premier League season seems much more promising. A few massive names have arrived in England to play their cards in the Premier League. On the other hand, many talents have piqued fan interest, particularly the midfielders.

Somehow, midfielders in England's top-tier football emerge as some of the best in Europe. The Premier League has never fallen short of supreme midfielders and this season is no different. The 2021-22 season has featured an array of multi-talented midfield powerhouses.

On that note, here's a look at the five most valuable midfielders in the Premier League right now.

#5 Rodri - Manchester City (€67.04m)

Rodri was Manchester City's then (2019) most expensive signing

From being labeled a "misfit" by Atletico to ending up as Manchester City's then most-expensive signing (2019), Rodri has made quite a name for himself in a short span.

Known for his defensive abilities and work rate, the Spaniard earned a regular place in Pep Guardiola's XI. He started his career with Rayo Majadahonda and then moved to Atletico's youth setup before being outcasted to Villareal. However, Los Rojiblancos couldn't ignore Rodri's growth and offered him a comeback.

Rodri completed 178 passes for Man City, the most in the #PL since records began (2003/04)#MCIWHU pic.twitter.com/GsiAC1hf19 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 20, 2020

He spent one full season with the current La Liga champions and earned enough plaudits to get himself a ticket to the Etihad. Priced at €67.04m, Rodri occupies the fifth spot on our list.

#4 Declan Rice - West Ham United (€67.04m)

Declan Rice is high on the list of some of the top Premier League clubs.

Decland Rice is the only player on the list who isn't tied to any of the Premier League's 'big six'.

The 22-year-old has been one of the most talked about players during this year's transfer window. However, he remained with the Hammers and began his new season in spectacular fashion. Rice's performance in West Ham's Premier League opener against Newcastle United proved that he is indeed destined for something greater.

Rice is being pursued by Manchester United and Chelsea and all the credit goes to his consistent performances at the top level. It won't be long before we see the England international switch to a bigger side.

