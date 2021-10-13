Ranking the 5 most valuable players at Chelsea (October 2021)

Chelsea are one of the most successful clubs in the Premier League, especially since the turn of the century.

The takeover of the club by billionaire Roman Abramovich in early 2000s has sparked a change in the club's fortunes. Thanks to treble-winning manager Jose Mourinho and a plethora of world-class players, Chelsea have become a force to be reckoned with.

It's been four years since the Blues last won the league title. However, they won the Champions League last term, and are leading the Premier League table after seven games this season. They splurged this summer, spending over €100 million to bolster their ranks, and the results have been there for everyone to see.

Thomas Tuchel's men are among the bonafide contenders for the league title. They are also expected to make a splash in Europe, if not go all the way again. On that note, here's a look at the five most valuable Chelsea players at the moment.

Note: All player valuations and stats are as per transfermarkt unless mentioned otherwise.

#5 N'Golo Kante - €55 million

N'Golo Kante has been a standout performer for Chelsea.

N'Golo Kante is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the game at the moment.

The Frenchman first rose to prominence in 2015-16 when he starred in Leicester City's fairy-tale Premier League triumph. There has been no looking back for Kante from there, especially after Chelsea snapped him up that summer.

Kante has won almost every major title with club and country. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has played over 200 games for Chelsea, making 22 goal contributions (ten goals, 12 assists). But it's his impact in the middle of the park that has caught the attention. He was a standout performer in the Blues' run to the Champions League title last season.

The 30-year-old will look to continue his stellar exploits this season as Chelsea eye their sixth Premier League title, their first in five years.

#4 Timo Werner - €55 million

Timo Werner has had a rather modest stint at Chelsea.

Timo Werner has had a rather modest stint at Chelsea after his blistering goalscoring exploits with Leipzig.

The German arrived at Chelsea last summer with great fanfare, but endured a difficult first season in the English top flight. However, he did make up for his lack of goals with a healthy assists tally. Werner scored 12 times across competitions last season, but also tallied 15 assists.

Werner has opened his account for the season, scoring once and assisting once in eight games across competitions.

However, Tuchel will want his younger compatriot to rediscover his mojo and play a key role in Chelsea's quest for big titles this season.

