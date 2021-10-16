Ranking the 5 most valuable players at Manchester City (October 2021)

Manchester City have been one of the most successful English clubs in the last decade or so.

Under the tutelage of a certain Pep Guardiola, the City juggernaut has won three of the last four Premier League titles. They reached their maiden Champions League final last season but fell to Chelsea. After a slow start to their domestic campaign this season, City trail the table-topping Blues by two points in the Premier League table.

With a star-studded squad boasting quality in every position on the field, Manchester City have one of the most enviable rosters in the game. On that note, here's a look at the five most valuable City players at the moment:

Note: All player valuations and stats are as per transfermarkt unless mentioned otherwise.

#5 Ruben Dias - €75 million

Ruben Dias has been a revelation at Manchester City.

He has only played one season at Manchester City, but Ruben Dias has already been a revelation at the club since arriving last summer.

The 24-year-old centre-back hit the ground running in his first season in English football. Dias was a rock in the City rearguard, helping Guardiola's men win their third league title in four years. For his exploits last season, Dias won the Premier League Player of the Year award.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has been named Premier League Player of the Season for the 20/21 campaign. BREAKING: Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has been named Premier League Player of the Season for the 20/21 campaign.

Dias seems to have continued from where he left off last season, playing all 90 minutes in the Premier League and Champions League. He has registered an assist in each competition.

#4 Phil Foden - €80 million

Phil Foden has blossomed into a world-class player at Manchester City.

Phil Foden is one of the most exciting young English players in the game at the moment.

Still only 21, the Englishman has blossomed into a world-class player under Guardiola's watchful tutelage. The three-time Premier League winner has registered 33 goals and 24 assists across competitions for City in over 100 games.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 10 - Phil Foden is the sixth different Premier League player to record double figures for both goals (14) and assists (10) in all competitions this season, and the only Manchester City player to do so this term. Catalyst. 10 - Phil Foden is the sixth different Premier League player to record double figures for both goals (14) and assists (10) in all competitions this season, and the only Manchester City player to do so this term. Catalyst. https://t.co/AXD2URtDKH

The midfielder has already opened his account for the season, scoring twice and assisting as many in six games across competitions. Guardiola once said of Foden that the Englishman is arguably better than what a certain Lionel Messi was at Foden's age.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh