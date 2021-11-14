Ranking the 5 most valuable U-23 midfielders in the world right now (2021)

The midfielders of a team are usually at the heart of the game's identity. Their functions are what makes the team tick. From progressing play from deep to creating extraordinary chances for forwards to score. The modern midfielder is a true workhorse.

Football in the modern age has been subject to many incremental changes.

The specific emphasis on youth structures which yield young prodigies has been of prime importance. The flow of heavy investment into youth competitions and academies is producing spectacular talent for clubs internationally.

The 2021 class of u-23 midfielders is surely one to behold as exceptionally talented young players are ready to set records in elite footballing competitions.

U-23 Midfielders: The most valuable players in 2021

#5 Declan Rice - €70 million

Declan Rice forms a massive part of the high-flying Clarets, with West Ham United undergoing a revolution under David Moyes. He is one of English football's most sought after players, dominating the game as a commanding defensive midfielder.

The 22-year old Englishman came through the West Ham academy and first broke into their first team in 2017. Rice has since been a key part of their defensive midfield and has also been a starter for his national side.

Declan Rice has made over 160 appearances for West Ham United and 27 appearances for the English national team. He is valued at a remarkable €70 million.

#4 Jude Bellingham - €70 million

18-year old Borrussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is one of England's most exciting and emerging talents.

After impressing in the Championship, England's second division, with Birmingham City, Bellingham signed for the German side in 2020 after a tussle with English giants Manchester United.

The teenage midfielder has now become an undroppable part of Dortmund's first team. The key performance which announced his talents to the world was in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League against Manchester City. He scored a brilliant goal and was one of the most creative midfielders on the day.

