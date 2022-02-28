Ranking 5 wingers with most goals in Premier League history

The Premier League is lucky to possess some amazing wingers right now. With so much talent available on the wings, it certainly makes the competition much more entertaining to watch.

There was a time when Cristiano Ronaldo was considered one of the best wingers in the league. Now that he has turned into a prolific striker, his position has been taken up by others.

The Premier League has had some fine goal-scoring wingers

Scoring goals from the wings is not something that comes very naturally. Despite that, many wingers in the Premier League have turned out to be amazing goal-scorers.

Their timely contribution in front of goal has been of immense help to their respective clubs. Without further ado, let's take a look at the highest goal-scoring wingers in the history of the competition.

#5 Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard was a deadly winger while playing at Chelsea

The last decade in the Premier League witnessed one of the best performers in Eden Hazard. Signed from Lille in 2012, the Belgian made an instant impact for Chelsea.

Using his sensational dribbling skills, nimble footwork and creative abilities, Hazard was a massive threat in attack. In his 245 league appearances for the Blues, he scored 85 goals, winning two league titles in the process.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup Despite leaving in 2019, Eden Hazard has more dribbles in the Premier League than Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez (since the 2015/16 season) 🤯 Despite leaving in 2019, Eden Hazard has more dribbles in the Premier League than Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez (since the 2015/16 season) 🤯 https://t.co/MGxK0ufy1G

His performances in the 2018-19 season saw him score 16 goals and register 15 assists, making the most goal contributions that campaign. This eventually earned him a move to Real Madrid the following season.

#4 Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane has been one of the most consistent performers for Liverpool

The Senegalese joined Southampton in the summer of 2014 after impressing with Red Bull Salzburg. Sadio Mane settled in almost immediately with the Saints and continued with the same form.

In his two seasons with Southampton, he scored 21 goals in 67 appearances. This helped him earn a move to Liverpool in the 2016-17 season. Since then, he has been with the Reds and has become a vital player for them. To date, he has scored 85 goals and registered 28 assists for them.

Richard Jolly 🇺🇦 @RichJolly Sadio Mane is the only player with 10+ Premier League goals in each of the last eight seasons. Sadio Mane is the only player with 10+ Premier League goals in each of the last eight seasons.

In total, Mane has 106 Premier League goals to his name. The count is expected to only go up given the form he is in and how Liverpool are set-up to play.

#3 Raheem Sterling

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

The defending Premier League champions Manchester City have a quality squad with them. Raheem Sterling is one of their most important players, having won the title with them thrice.

The Englishman came through the ranks at Liverpool and played four seasons with the senior team before moving to Manchester City. With the Reds, he scored 18 goals and registered 14 assists. At City, Sterling developed into one of the finest wingers in the league, especially under the management of Pep Guardiola.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Raheem Sterling has won more penalties than any player in Premier League history Raheem Sterling has won more penalties than any player in Premier League history 😤 https://t.co/u2ekc2rSyd

So far, the English winger has scored 106 goals in 218 appearances in the league. His best performance came in the 2019-20 season where he went on to score 20 goals that campaign but unfortunately, Manchester City finished second in the competition.

#2 Ryan Giggs

Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United - Premier League

To date, Ryan Giggs remains the most decorated player in the history of the Premier League. Winning the league 13 times is some achievement and a distant dream for most footballers.

The Welshman was a one-club man throughout his club career, having spent his entire time at Manchester United. He spent 22 seasons with United, scoring 109 goals and registering 162 assists.

Using his amazing vision, superb dribbling and fine passing abilities, Giggs was an asset on the pitch. Over time, he preferred to play in a midfield role but nevertheless remained impactful in his own way. No player has made more appearances than the Welsh winger (632) did in the league.

#1 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Words do not suffice to define the greatness of Mohamed Salah. Not many expected the Egyptian winger to shine as brightly as he has had with Liverpool since he signed for them in the summer of 2017.

Salah has been a goal-scoring machine ever since and has been a nightmare for most Premier League defenders. The Liverpool winger scored 32 league goals in his very first season with the Reds, the most goals ever scored in a 38-game league campaign.

The Tactical Times @Tactical_Times People really are pretending Mohamed Salah scoring or assisting every 94 minutes across five seasons at Liverpool is normal behaviour. People really are pretending Mohamed Salah scoring or assisting every 94 minutes across five seasons at Liverpool is normal behaviour.

He scored in 24 different games that term, the most in a Premier League season. Salah, with his quick feet, amazing pace and superb technique, has been a delight to watch in front of goal. To date, he has scored 116 league goals and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Not to forget, Salah played for Chelsea earlier in his career. Unfortunately, he did not find much success there and was sold to Fiorentina in 2014. Currently, the Egyptian is in terrific form, having already scored 19 goals in 24 league games in the 2021-22 campaign. It will be interesting to see how much more he can score this season.

