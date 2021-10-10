Ranking the 5 worst Chelsea signings of the Abramovich era

Chelsea are the first club in England to undergo an overnight transformation, as Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003. As the story goes, Abramovich was greatly entertained by Real Madrid and Manchester United's 2003 Champions League tie at Old Trafford. He enjoyed it so much that he was desperate to own a football club, ultimately choosing Chelsea FC.

Newcastle's recent impending takeover looks set to transform the club and has been met with great excitement and expectations for on-field success. They will definitely be taking a cue from Chelsea.

Since Roman Abramovich entered the frame, Chelsea have notoriously splashed the cash on superstar signings and marquee players. The likes of Eden Hazard, Kai Havertz, Didier Drogba and Romelu Lukaku have made the club one of the most consistently successful and competitive in all of Europe.

For the many successful signings, there have been many costly misses as well. Here's ranking Chelsea's five worst signings of the Abramovich era, which proves price tags are no guarantee.

#5 Danny Drinkwater

A huge question mark transfer from the very moment it was made, Chelsea paid £35 million to Leicester City for the former Premier League winning midfielder. Perhaps spurred on by his successful partnership with N'Golo Kante, Drinkwater was signed in 2017 to add to Antonio Conte's squad.

Jamie Thorpe @thorpie54 How is Danny Drinkwater getting on a Chelsea you ask?Just been sent off for the under 23’s for this challenge, so in summary, not great. How is Danny Drinkwater getting on a Chelsea you ask?Just been sent off for the under 23’s for this challenge, so in summary, not great. https://t.co/dn7F2YV8OD

Drinkwater cut an ineffectual and underconfident figure, who made just 23 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea. He was designated a dead weight by Chelsea's revolving manager seat. What followed were loan moves to Burnley (which was terminated early), Aston Villa, an expedition to Kasimapas SK in Turkey and now in Reading.

#4 Tiémoué Bakayoko

A certified disaster in Chelsea colours, the French midfielder came with a huge reputation having been part of a Monaco team that won Ligue 1. They also reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2016, with players like Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar and Bernardo Silva.

Chelsea paid an inflated £40M fee for Bakayoko's services in 2017, needing to replace the immensely successful Nemanja Matic's departure to Manchester United. Unfortunately, under the pressure of the price tag and the usual weight of delivering to Abramovich's expectations, Bakayoko had a terrible season. Chelsea made a poor defense of their league crown, losing their manager in the process.

Whilst on the pitch, Bakayoko became the target of vocal criticism for his ineffectual play and looked technically out of depth at a club at Chelsea's level. On the opposite spectrum of Kante's ability and energy, Bakayoko was completely unable to adapt to Premier League football.

After two consecutive poor seasons, he was dispatched out on loan to Italy. He had spells with AC Milan, back to Monaco, then to Napoli and AC Milan once again, all the while still on Chelsea's books.

