Bayern Munich have made the Bundesliga their own backyard for quite some time now. The same has made the Bavarians a force to be reckoned with, not just in Germany but across Europe. The club has registered success in German top-tier football and also in the UEFA Champions League.

Apart from luring talented individuals from the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich have always been home to a talent-rich squad. From long-term serving members to season-long players, many have come and gone at this legendary club.

In this article, let's take a deep dive into the past and look at some of the youngest players to have featured for Bayern Munich.

Ranking the 5 youngest debutants in Bayern Munich's history.

#5 Toni Kroos — 17 years, 265 days

Toni Kroos made his debut for Bayern Munich in 2007

The surprising entry of Xabi Alonso from Real Madrid right after securing La Decima saw Toni Kroos move the other way. The German international was an asset to the team and he only got better after switching sides.

Having won the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2013, Toni Kroos went on to win three more European titles between 2016-2018. He made his debut for Bayern Munich in 2007.

He came off the bench with just 18 minutes left to play. Eighteen minutes was all that Kroos needed to announce himself to the world. The German sniper managed two assists and thus cemented his position in the squad.

Kroos is now the backbone of Real Madrid's experienced midfield and he barely sets a foot wrong.

#4 David Alaba — 17 years, 255 days

Alaba was a Bayern Munich player for eleven long years

David Alaba was the answer to Real Madrid's problems at the heart of the defense after Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane left the club last summer.

The shocking and sudden departure of Sergio Ramos meant Los Blancos had a huge void to fill. David Alaba's joining as a free agent bolstered their defense and added an experienced player to the back four.

David Alaba marked his Bayern Munich debut in 2010 under the guidance of Louis van Gaal. His debut came at a competitive stage where Bayern Munich were facing Fiorentina in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash.

The Austrian defender owned the stage and sent a message to the management. After completing his loan stint away from Allianz Arena, David Alaba returned and remained with the club for more than a decade. He is now a crucial member within the legions of Real Madrid.

