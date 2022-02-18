PSG's rise to fame has a lot to do with their signings and financial prowess. Under Nasser Al-Khelaifi's presidency, the Parisian outfit has thrived and achieved global prominence.

Today, Paris Saint-Germain houses some of the best players in the world. For many young starlets, the Parc des Princes is the perfect stage to attain worldwide recognition. While the club is known to sign top-level players for a huge amount of money, it has also given ample opportunities to youngsters over the years.

In this article, let's take a look at the five youngest debutants in Paris Saint-Germain's history.

Ranking the 5 youngest debutants in PSG's history

#5 Bartholomew Ogbeche — 16 years, 11 months, 21 days

Bartholomew Ogbeche played in Paris Saint-Germain's youth set-up for two years

Bartholomew Ogbeche started his career with Paris Saint-Germain at a young age. He made his debut for the senior side in the 2001-02 season aged 16 years, 11 months, and 21 days. However, he failed to establish himself at the club and subsequently had two loan stints at Bastia and Metz. A dip in form and a thigh injury eventually saw him leave the Parisians for good in June 2005.

The striker made a total of 75 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain's senior side across all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing one assist.

Ogbeche currently plies his trade at Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC.

#4 Nicolas Anelka — 16 years, 10 months, 24 days

Nicolas Anelka his career at Paris Saint-Germain as a 16-year-old kid

Nicolas Anelka has played for numerous European giants in his career, including PSG, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Juventus. However, his entire journey started with Paris Saint-Germain.

Having risen through the ranks at the French Football Federation’s famed Clairefontaine academy, Anelka joined PSG in 1996. He made his debut for the club in the 1996-97 season, aged 16 years, 10 months, and 24 days.

Unfortunately, the intense competition at the Parisian club forced him to leave. He joined Arsenal in 1997 and enjoyed some success there before moving to Real Madrid in 1999.

However, the Frenchman returned to Paris Saint-Germain in 2000. He made a total of 69 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 19 goals and providing two assists.

After playing for multiple clubs in Europe and Asia, Anelka retired in 2005.

