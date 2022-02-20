Ranking 5 youngest goalscorers in Barcelona history

FC Barcelona are among the few clubs in Europe who have consistently churned out world-class talents from their academy. At any given moment, the club has at least one fascinating and capable individual in the squad that graduated from their academy.

It is not everyone's cup of tea to excel at the La Masia academy and nail a starting spot in the senior squad in their breakthrough season. But for some capable individuals this daunting has been a piece of cake.

Some immensely talented players at FC Barcelona got off the mark in their teenage years

Many great players have represented the Spanish giants since the club came into existence. But only a few could produce moments of magic that etched their names into history books. Football is a game where goals decide the outcome, and hence it's the goals that become particularly memorable.

So today we search through the rich history of the Catalans and find out who are the five youngest goalscorers in their history. Here we go!

#5 Alfonso Navarro - 17 years 8 months 0 days

Ansu Fati was touted to become the youngest goalscorer in the history of El Clasico when he scored in the encounter in October 2020. However, the speculation was soon cleared, and the official record holder was revealed.

Alfonso Navarro, who represented Barcelona way back in the late 1940s, scored against Los Blancos in his teenage years and created this record which is still unbeaten.

He was a winger by trait and was versatile enough to play on both the flanks. Navarro represented the Catalans from 1946 to 1950, but Santiago Bernabeu persuaded him to join Real Madrid. Bernabeu is best known for his 35-year spell as Los Blancos president, and the club's stadium is named after him.

Navarro left Madrid after a brief one-year spell. He eventually returned to Barcelona in 1954 and left the club again in 1956. He is the fifth-youngest goalscorer in the Spanish club's history, courtesy of his goal against Sporting Gijon in 1946.

#4 Francesc Calvet - 17 years 6 months 9 days

Francesc Calvet enjoyed a pretty long career that started in 1939 and ended in 1957 when he retired for good. It also included a brief career break in the 1950s. For the majority of that period, he was a loyal Barcelona defender. Calvet scored his first goal in 1940 in a Spanish top-flight game against Hercules FC, who currently play in the fourth tier of Spanish football.

The defender made over 150 appearances for the Catalan club before joining Real Oviedo in 1952. He also managed two caps for the Spanish national side in 1950. Calvet initially started as an inside forward, but his versatile nature made him a midfielder. Eventually, he settled down in the fullback role and cemented his spot in the team.

Calvet was part of the legendary Barcelona squad that won 5 trophies in the 1951/52 campaign.

