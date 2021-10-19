Ranking the 5 youngest goalscorers in UEFA Champions League history

The UEFA Champions League has been graced by many fine players, especially goalscorers, over the years.

Many experienced campaigners have flourished in the Champions League. But a handful of young scorers have also found success in European club football's blue riband competition, especially in the last few years. The likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are two such names in this regard.

The duo first broke into the scene as precocious teenagers. Now 20 and 22 respectively, Haaland (21) and Mbappe (27) have already scored over 20 times in the Champions League. However, players younger than them have also found the back of the net in the competition.

On that note, here's a look at the five youngest goalscorers in the history of the UEFA Champions League:

Note: All stats are as per transfermarkt unless mentioned otherwise.

#5 Bojan Krkic - 17 years, 214 days (2008) | Barcelona

Bojan Krkic was a teenage sensation.

Bojan Krkic burst onto the scene at Barcelona at almost the same time a certain Lionel Messi was beginning to make his mark.

Bojan was compared to the Argentine for his blistering exploits in the youth ranks. He made history in the 2007-08 season when he became the youngest player to appear in the Champions League quarter-finals. He made that an occasion to remember by becoming the then third-youngest scorer in the competition's history.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague 👀 Youngest player in history to start a Champions League quarter-final?🔵🔴 Bojan Krkić in April 2008 (17 years, 217 days). #UCL 👀 Youngest player in history to start a Champions League quarter-final?🔵🔴 Bojan Krkić in April 2008 (17 years, 217 days).#UCL https://t.co/PjClinVp3C

He scored three times in the Champions League in Barcelona's historic treble-winning 2008-09 campaign. However, he would score just once more in the competition and was never the same player again after leaving Barcelona the following summer

#4 Cesc Fabregas - 17 years, 213 days (2004) | Arsenal

Cesc Fabregas broke into the scene as a precocious teenager.

Cesc Fabregas has largely lived up to his reputation as a master passer since first breaking onto the scene in 2004 with Arsenal.

The then 17-year-old made an immediate impact, scoring in the Gunners' 5-1 win against Rosenborg in the Champions League. That made the young Spaniard the second-youngest scorer in competition history at the time.

The versatile Fabregas has scored 20 Champions League goals in over 100 games for three different clubs - Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea. However, the 34-year-old Monaco midfielder is yet to win the competition.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Subramanian