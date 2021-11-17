Ranking the 6 Ballon d'Or nominees with most goals in 2021

The 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award comprises former winners, experienced campaigners and greenhorns.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have once again been among the goals for club and country this year. Though neither man won a league title this year, the former Ballon d'Or winners are still going strong despite being on the wrong side of thirty.

Meanwhile, the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema have also been nominated for this year's Ballon d'Or award. Elsewhere, Chelsea's Jorginho, though not being a prolific goalscorer for club and country, is also being touted for the Ballon d'Or title this year.

The Ballon d'Or award has generally favored attackers, a trend that could continue this year too. On that note, here's a look at the six Ballon d'Or 2021 contenders with the most goals for club and country this year.

Note: All stats are as per Transfermarkt unless mentioned otherwise.

#6 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/Egypt) - 32

Mohamed Salah has been on a tear this season.

Mohamed Salah has been on a tear since the start of the season. The Egyptian ace has already scored 15 goals across competitions this season, plundering 10 in the Premier League and five in the Champions League.

Salah was the lone bright spark in Liverpool's disastrous 2020-21 campaign, scoring 31 times across competitions, including 12 this year. This campaign, he is on course for the best season of his career.

The winger, who has scored twice for Egypt this year, has scored in a record 10 consecutive games across competitions for Liverpool. During this run, Salah became the first visiting player to score a Premier League hat-trick at Old Trafford.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Mo Salah broke 4 records today:



• Most goals by an African in PL history.



• First PL player to score an away hat-trick at Old Trafford.



• First player to score in 10 consecutive games in LFC history.



• First LFC player to score in 5 consecutive away games since 1902. Mo Salah broke 4 records today:• Most goals by an African in PL history.• First PL player to score an away hat-trick at Old Trafford.• First player to score in 10 consecutive games in LFC history.• First LFC player to score in 5 consecutive away games since 1902. https://t.co/lk09tE9XoK

Thanks to his blistering form, Liverpool are the only unbeaten English top-flight team this season. However, Salah's indifferent form in international football may stand in his way of a maiden Ballon d'Or win.

#5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid/France) - 40

Karim Benzema is in the form of his life at the moment.

Karim Benzema is aging like fine wine. The 33-year-old has seemingly continued from where he left off last season (29 goals across competitions).

The Real Madrid veteran has bagged 13 goals and eight assists across competitions this season. Thanks to his exploits, Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table and atop their Champions League group.

OptaJose @OptaJose +3.1 - Only Karim Benzema 🇫🇷 (+3.8 - 11/7.2 xG) has a higher differential between his goals and expected goals than Vinícius Júnior 🇧🇷 (+3.1 - 9/5.9 xG) this season in all competitions among all LaLiga players. Rise. +3.1 - Only Karim Benzema 🇫🇷 (+3.8 - 11/7.2 xG) has a higher differential between his goals and expected goals than Vinícius Júnior 🇧🇷 (+3.1 - 9/5.9 xG) this season in all competitions among all LaLiga players. Rise. https://t.co/gTw57IMHL9

Benzema has also sizzled on his return to the international fold this summer, scoring six competitive goals. He scored four times at Euro 2020, before netting in the semis and final in France's victorious UEFA Nations League campaign.

He recently bagged a brace in the win against Kazakhstan, which confirmed France's berth at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Benzema also scored in already-qualified France's 2-0 win at Finland in their last qualifying game.

The Frenchman is a strong contender for this year's Ballon d'Or award. But the absence of a major title in 2021 could see Benzema miss out on the prestigious accolade.

