Ranking the 6 favorites to win the UEFA Champions League Player of the Season award

The group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2021–22 campaign has been wrapped up. The competition will not return with knockout football until February. While we wait in anticipation for the mouth-watering last-16 fixtures, we have decided to bring you a list of standout performers from the group stages.

These footballers have played admirably in the UEFA Champions League this season and have already earned shoutouts for the Player of the Season award. Here are 6 footballers who could win the UEFA Champions League Player of the Season award at the end of the campaign:

#6 Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United

Manchester United have not been at their best this season, especially in the Premier League. However, thanks to the genius of Cristiano Ronaldo, they have fared quite well in the UEFA Champions League.

Having acquired 11 points from their six UEFA Champions League Group F matches, Manchester United progressed to the last-16 as group winners. Unsurprisingly, UEFA Champions League record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as their most important player. The Portugal international has scored six goals in five matches, directly fetching them five points with his four goals.

Whether United will go deep into the UEFA Champions League this season is anybody’s guess. However, if they do, Ronaldo will likely be a strong contender for the Player of the Season award.

#5 Karim Benzema - Real Madrid

Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema has been enjoying a fine campaign for the 13-time UEFA Champions League winners. The Frenchman has not only led the charge with goals but he has also been contributing generously to Real Madrid’s build-up play.

Benzema fired a blank in Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League opener this season against Inter but bounced back with five goals in four matches. His combinational play with Vinicius Junior has been noteworthy and could prove to be decisive for Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League knockout games.

#4 Lionel Messi - PSG

Paris Saint-Germain v RB Leipzig: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Since moving to PSG in the summer, Lionel Messi has only scored one Ligue 1 goal for the Parisians. However, in the UEFA Champions League, he has been a force to be reckoned with.

Messi has impressed his new team-mates with his clever movement, vision and ruthless finishing. The Argentine hasn’t been overly determined to score this season but has taken his chances well, especially in the UEFA Champions League.

Messi opened his account for PSG in Europe with a well-taken goal against Manchester City on matchday two. He added two more against RB Leipzig the following gameweek and topped off the group-stage campaign with another brace against Club Brugge on matchday six.

Messi’s sole intention is to lead PSG to their maiden UEFA Champions League title this season. Attaining that goal would surely make him a Player of the Season nominee.

