Ranking the 6 highest-paid players in La Liga

La Liga is home to some of football's biggest names.
Spain's premier division has earned a knack for being one of the best leagues in the world. Boasting the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid within their ranks, it comes as no surprise that some of the best-paid players are from Spain.
La Liga is synonymous with excellent technical ability and grit. The Spanish side have historically been excellent operators in Europe and almost always go on to challenge for the UEFA Champions League.
Let's take a look at the six highest-paid players in La Liga.
5 | David Alaba (Real Madrid) & Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) - €1.88m
David Alaba and Antoine Griezmann share the fifth spot on the list of the six highest-paid players in La Liga.
David Alaba signed a permanent deal with Real Madrid last year and has taken his place in the starting line-up under Carlo Ancelotti. Alaba has previously spent over a decade with Bayern Munich, winning a mammoth 10 Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League titles as well. Alaba has already won the Supercopa de Espana with Real Madrid earlier this year.
Antoine Griezmann signed for Barcelona in 2019 for a reported €120 million, becoming one of the most expensive footballers of all time. He went on to leave Barcelona for Atletico Madrid on loan just two years later and has seemingly found his form once again.
He has won several trophies throughout his career, including the UEFA Europa League and the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018.
4 | Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) - €1.91m
Sergio Busquets is one of the most successful footballers in Barcelona's illustrious history.
The Spaniard has been with Barcelona since childhood and made his senior debut in 2008. In the 14 years since, he has made over 400 senior appearances, winning a plethora of trophies for club and country.
Busquets lines up in defensive midfield and provides an aura of solidity in the center of the park. His passing ability is exceptional and he has a knack of finding space even in the tightest situations.
Busquets has won eight La Liga titles, seven Copa Del Rey titles and three UEFA Champions League titles. He was also part of Spain's golden generation and won the FIFA World Cup in 2010 as well as the UEFA Euro 2012.
Busquets will go down in history as a Barcelona legend.
2 | Gareth Bale & Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) - €2.27m
Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard share the second spot on the list of the highest-paid players in La Liga.
Gareth Bale has had a sensational career ever since signing for Real Madrid in 2013. He displays explosive speed and strength and is regarded by many as one of the most difficult players to defend against. Bale has won two La Liga titles, as well as a stunning four UEFA Champions League titles during his time with Madrid.
Eden Hazard left Chelsea for Real Madrid in 2019. Hazard is blessed with immense skill and creativity and is considered to be one of the most talented players of his generation.
Hazard has struggled with injuries since joining Madrid and is yet to reach the level he displayed with Chelsea. He has previously won two league titles with Chelsea and also won La Liga with Madrid in 2020.
Hazard is doubtless one of the best players to have come from Belgium.
1 | Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) - €2.33m
Gerard Pique is the highest-paid player in La Liga.
The Spanish defender has a world of experience under his belt and has won several trophies for club and country. He is excellent in the air and is known for his technique and ball-playing abilities.
Pique has been a mainstay in the Barcelona and Spain lineups ever since he made his senior debut in 2008. He has made over 500 professional appearances for club and country and is one of the most decorated footballers in the world.
Pique has won a stunning eight La Liga titles with Barcelona, as well as seven Copa del Rey titles. He has also won three UEFA Champions League titles and was part of Barcelona's sextuple-winning squad in 2009 under Pep Guardiola.
The 35-year-old has also won a multitude of trophies with the Spanish national team. Pique was part of Spain's FIFA World Cup-winning side in 2010 and the UEFA Euro-winning side in 2012. He has made over 100 appearances for La Roja and is considered by many to be the best defender of his generation.