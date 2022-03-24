Ranking the 6 highest-paid players in La Liga

La Liga is home to some of football's biggest names.

Spain's premier division has earned a knack for being one of the best leagues in the world. Boasting the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid within their ranks, it comes as no surprise that some of the best-paid players are from Spain.

La Liga is synonymous with excellent technical ability and grit. The Spanish side have historically been excellent operators in Europe and almost always go on to challenge for the UEFA Champions League.

Get French Football News @GFFN Top 5 earners in LaLiga, per L’Équipe (gross/month):



1 | Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) - €2.33m

2 | Gareth Bale & Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) - €2.27m

4 | Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) - €1.91m

Let's take a look at the six highest-paid players in La Liga.

Club Atletico de Madrid v Getafe CF - La Liga

David Alaba and Antoine Griezmann share the fifth spot on the list of the six highest-paid players in La Liga.

David Alaba signed a permanent deal with Real Madrid last year and has taken his place in the starting line-up under Carlo Ancelotti. Alaba has previously spent over a decade with Bayern Munich, winning a mammoth 10 Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League titles as well. Alaba has already won the Supercopa de Espana with Real Madrid earlier this year.

Squawka @Squawka



10 Bundesliga

6 DFB-Pokal

5 DFL-Supercup

2 Champions League

2 UEFA Super Cup

2 Club World Cup



Getting his first taste of regular football at Hoffenheim. David Alaba's career honours with Bayern Munich:10 Bundesliga6 DFB-Pokal5 DFL-Supercup2 Champions League2 UEFA Super Cup2 Club World CupGetting his first taste of regular football at Hoffenheim. David Alaba's career honours with Bayern Munich:🏆 10 Bundesliga🏆 6 DFB-Pokal🏆 5 DFL-Supercup🏆 2 Champions League🏆 2 UEFA Super Cup🏆 2 Club World CupGetting his first taste of regular football at Hoffenheim.

Antoine Griezmann signed for Barcelona in 2019 for a reported €120 million, becoming one of the most expensive footballers of all time. He went on to leave Barcelona for Atletico Madrid on loan just two years later and has seemingly found his form once again.

He has won several trophies throughout his career, including the UEFA Europa League and the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018.

4 | Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) - €1.91m

FC Barcelona v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Sergio Busquets is one of the most successful footballers in Barcelona's illustrious history.

The Spaniard has been with Barcelona since childhood and made his senior debut in 2008. In the 14 years since, he has made over 400 senior appearances, winning a plethora of trophies for club and country.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup It's crazy how Sergio Busquets has never finished in the top 20 of a Ballon d’Or ranking in his entire career 🤯 It's crazy how Sergio Busquets has never finished in the top 20 of a Ballon d’Or ranking in his entire career 🤯 https://t.co/0tHm5sJB3p

Busquets lines up in defensive midfield and provides an aura of solidity in the center of the park. His passing ability is exceptional and he has a knack of finding space even in the tightest situations.

GOAL India @Goal_India



His career at Camp Nou so far:

Games

Goals

La Liga titles

Copas del Rey

Champions Leagues



The ultimate one-club man? Sergio Busquets confirms he will retire at BarcelonaHis career at Camp Nou so far:GamesGoalsLa Liga titlesCopas del ReyChampions LeaguesThe ultimate one-club man? Sergio Busquets confirms he will retire at BarcelonaHis career at Camp Nou so far:5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Games1️⃣3️⃣ Goals7️⃣ La Liga titles6️⃣ Copas del Rey3️⃣ Champions LeaguesThe ultimate one-club man? https://t.co/pmwaw7vRt0

Busquets has won eight La Liga titles, seven Copa Del Rey titles and three UEFA Champions League titles. He was also part of Spain's golden generation and won the FIFA World Cup in 2010 as well as the UEFA Euro 2012.

Busquets will go down in history as a Barcelona legend.

2 | Gareth Bale & Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) - €2.27m

Real Madrid v FC Internazionale: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard share the second spot on the list of the highest-paid players in La Liga.

Gareth Bale has had a sensational career ever since signing for Real Madrid in 2013. He displays explosive speed and strength and is regarded by many as one of the most difficult players to defend against. Bale has won two La Liga titles, as well as a stunning four UEFA Champions League titles during his time with Madrid.

B/R Football @brfootball



Since then, he’s scored 102 goals in 233 games and won 13 trophies Six years ago today, Real Madrid broke the world record transfer to sign @GarethBale11 Since then, he’s scored 102 goals in 233 games and won 13 trophies Six years ago today, Real Madrid broke the world record transfer to sign @GarethBale11.Since then, he’s scored 102 goals in 233 games and won 13 trophies ⚪🏆 https://t.co/Szmg4gU7vg

Eden Hazard left Chelsea for Real Madrid in 2019. Hazard is blessed with immense skill and creativity and is considered to be one of the most talented players of his generation.

Squawka @Squawka



352 games

110 goals

81 assists

6 trophies



Leaving as a club legend. Eden Hazard's Chelsea career by numbers:352 games110 goals81 assists6 trophiesLeaving as a club legend. Eden Hazard's Chelsea career by numbers:🔵 352 games🔵 110 goals🔵 81 assists🔵 6 trophiesLeaving as a club legend. https://t.co/mOuK7A5sBL

Hazard has struggled with injuries since joining Madrid and is yet to reach the level he displayed with Chelsea. He has previously won two league titles with Chelsea and also won La Liga with Madrid in 2020.

SportyBet @SportyBet



Eden Hazard's Club Career:









Premier League

Europa League

Coupe de France

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 League Cup

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 FA Cup

Ligue 1

La Liga



A Chelsea Great! 🤩

#EdenHazard #FridayVibes #GetSporty Happy 31st birthday to Eden Hazard!Eden Hazard's Club Career:Premier LeagueEuropa LeagueCoupe de France🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 League Cup🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 FA CupLigue 1La LigaA Chelsea Great! 🤩 Happy 31st birthday to Eden Hazard! 🎂🎉Eden Hazard's Club Career:👕 6️⃣0️⃣6️⃣⚽️ 1️⃣6️⃣5️⃣🅰️ 1️⃣5️⃣5️⃣🏆🏆 Premier League🏆🏆 Europa League🏆 Coupe de France🏆 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 League Cup🏆 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 FA Cup🏆 Ligue 1🏆 La LigaA Chelsea Great! 🤩#EdenHazard #FridayVibes #GetSporty https://t.co/xJqGLQH4GR

Hazard is doubtless one of the best players to have come from Belgium.

1 | Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) - €2.33m

FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Gerard Pique is the highest-paid player in La Liga.

The Spanish defender has a world of experience under his belt and has won several trophies for club and country. He is excellent in the air and is known for his technique and ball-playing abilities.

SPORTbible @sportbible



What a career Gerard Piqué starts for Barcelona tonight, it will be his 600th appearance for the club.What a career Gerard Piqué starts for Barcelona tonight, it will be his 600th appearance for the club.What a career 👏 https://t.co/P5Gt8Xo4vU

Pique has been a mainstay in the Barcelona and Spain lineups ever since he made his senior debut in 2008. He has made over 500 professional appearances for club and country and is one of the most decorated footballers in the world.

Squawka @Squawka



LaLiga

Copa del Rey

Supercopa de España

Champions League

Club World Cup

Super Cup



A club legend. Gerard Piqué’s career by numbers so far at Barcelona:LaLigaCopa del ReySupercopa de EspañaChampions LeagueClub World CupSuper CupA club legend. Gerard Piqué’s career by numbers so far at Barcelona:🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 LaLiga🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Copa del Rey🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Supercopa de España🏆🏆🏆 Champions League🏆🏆🏆 Club World Cup🏆🏆 Super CupA club legend. https://t.co/NAc5iIYny8

Pique has won a stunning eight La Liga titles with Barcelona, as well as seven Copa del Rey titles. He has also won three UEFA Champions League titles and was part of Barcelona's sextuple-winning squad in 2009 under Pep Guardiola.

888sport @888sport Happy 32nd birthday to Barcelona star Gerard Piqué.



🏟 Games: 525

Caps: 103

Goals: 53

Premier League: 1

Comm Shield: 1

La Liga: 7

Copa Del Rey: 6

Supercopa: 6

Champions League: 4

Super Cup: 2

Club WC: 3

World Cup: 1

EURO's: 1



Some career. Happy 32nd birthday to Barcelona star Gerard Piqué.🏟 Games: 525Caps: 103Goals: 53Premier League: 1Comm Shield: 1La Liga: 7Copa Del Rey: 6Supercopa: 6Champions League: 4Super Cup: 2Club WC: 3World Cup: 1EURO's: 1Some career. 🎉 Happy 32nd birthday to Barcelona star Gerard Piqué.🏟 Games: 525🇪🇸 Caps: 103⚽️ Goals: 53🏆 Premier League: 1 🏆 Comm Shield: 1🏆 La Liga: 7🏆 Copa Del Rey: 6🏆 Supercopa: 6🏆 Champions League: 4🏆 Super Cup: 2🏆 Club WC: 3🌍 World Cup: 1🇪🇺 EURO's: 1Some career. https://t.co/zUeEI4eRa5

The 35-year-old has also won a multitude of trophies with the Spanish national team. Pique was part of Spain's FIFA World Cup-winning side in 2010 and the UEFA Euro-winning side in 2012. He has made over 100 appearances for La Roja and is considered by many to be the best defender of his generation.

