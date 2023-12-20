Ranking the 7 best forwards of 2023

Various factors must be considered while compiling a list of the best forwards in a calendar year. Performance metrics such as goals scored, assists and overall contribution to the team are fundamental criteria.

Consistency shown by a player throughout the year, especially during key matches or tournaments, should also weigh heavily in the evaluation.

Additionally, the player's versatility, skillset and impact on the team's success should be taken into account as well. Some of the world's most renowned forwards enthralled us over the course of 2023 with their incredible skills and marksmanship.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the seven best forwards of 2023.

#7 Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid v SS Lazio: Group E - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Just when the world seemed set to write Antoine Griezmann off, he made a brilliant return to form in the 2022-23 season. He carted his excellent form at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to the Wanda Metropolitano and carried Atletico Madrid on his back as they endured a difficult campaign.

Griezmann finished the 2022-23 season with 16 goals and 19 assists from 48 appearances across all competitions. He has kicked on in similar fashion in the 2023-24 season and has been the standout performer for Atletico Madrid across all competitions.

He has scored 16 goals and provided two assists in 23 appearances so far this term. Despite turning 32, the Frenchman continues to be as sharp as ever and has efficiently reinforced the notion that he is one of the most technically proficient footballers of his generation.

#6 Lionel Messi

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi switched clubs halfway through the year. After running down his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi made the surprise decision to join MLS side Inter Miami.

The first half of 2023 was rather fruitful for Messi as he played a major role in helping Paris Saint-Germain win the Ligue 1 title. He finished the 2022-23 season with 21 goals and 20 assists in all competitions.

Messi has been a defining signing for Inter Miami, helping them win their first major title, the Leagues Cup, with his heroics in his first few weeks at the club. In 14 appearances across all competitions for Inter Miami so far, he has scored 11 goals and provided five assists.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr v Al-Riyadh - Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo is an irrepressible force of nature. Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January 2023 after falling out with the manager and the top brass of his former club Manchester United.

He has since been wreaking havoc in the Saudi Pro League, which has now bulked up following all the high-profile signings that were made by its clubs this summer. Ronaldo is the highest goalscorer in the Saudi top flight right now with 16 goals to his name.

In 41 appearances across all competitions for Al-Nassr in 2023, Ronaldo has scored 34 goals and provided 12 assists.

#4 Mohamed Salah

Britain Soccer Premier League

Roses are red, violets are blue, and Mohamed Salah keeps wreaking havoc down the right wing although he is almost 32. The "Egyptian king" armoured with a lucrative new contract, has kept himself busy being one of Europe's most productive attackers.

Despite Liverpool suffering way more than they're used to under Jurgen Klopp in the 2022-23 season, Salah was always on call to produce some heroics and save them the blushes. After finishing the 2022-23 campaign with 30 goals and 16 assists to his name, Salah has managed to replicate similar levels this term.

He has scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in 23 appearances across all competitions for Mohamed Salah.

#3 Harry Kane

Germany Soccer Bundesliga

Harry Kane was the lone bright spark in the Tottenham Hotspur side that endured a forgettable 2022-23 campaign. The iconic English striker gave a good account of his exceptional capabilities by scoring 30 goals in the league last season.

He copped a move to Bayern Munich this summer and has been tearing it up for the Bavarians in the 2023-24 season. In 21 appearances across all competitions so far this term, Kane has scored 24 goals and provided eight assists.

#2 Erling Haaland

Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Premier League

The only reason why Erling Haaland is not topping this list is because of his inability to come through in some of City's biggest games of their continental treble-winning campaign. Haaland is arguably the best centre-forward on the planet but it does help that he receives world-class service at Manchester City.

In his debut Premier League campaign, he won the European Golden Shoe and broke numerous goalscoring records. Haaland scored 52 goals and provided nine assists in all competitions for City last term.

He has netted 19 times in addition to providing five assists in 22 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

#1 Kylian Mbappe

Germany Soccer Champions League

Kylian Mbappe is arguably the most well-rounded forward in the world right now. He packs incredible pace and is an excellent dribbler who can run rings around defenders. Additionally, his striking ability is world-class and he has an uncanny way of finding the back of the net even when he has little space to play with.

Mbappe's exploits helped propel PSG to the Ligue 1 title in the 2022-23 season. He finished as the top scorer in the league (29 goals) and had an overall tally of 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions last term.

The 24-year-old has once again proven to be PSG's biggest asset so far in the 2023-24 season, scoring 19 goals and providing two assists in 21 appearances.