Ranking the 7 best midfielders in Europe this season (2021-22)

The quality of midfielders a team has often determines their chances of success over the course of a season. The midfield is the spine of any team. A well-balanced midfield department is quintessential to any side that harbours title aspirations.

They say that most games are won in midfield. It's the battles that take place at the centre of the pitch, the constant tackling, intercepting and outwitting, that determines which side has the upperhand in a game.

There are plenty of world-class midfielders in Europe right now and some of the best in the business provided a good account of themselves in the 2021-22 season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at seven of the best midfielders in Europe this season.

#7 Fabinho (Liverpool)

Liverpool v Villarreal Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Fabinho is one of the most intelligent defensive midfielders in the game right now. The Brazil international sits at the base of Liverpool's midfield and establishes a security perimeter in front of their defence.

Fabinho's game-reading ability and sheer efficiency goes a long way towards making Liverpool as intimidating as they are in attack. But the 28-year-old's contributions are not limited to the defensive side of things.

Fabinho has become a lot more adventurous in recent seasons and loves to join the attack. He has scored eight goals and provided an assist for Liverpool in 48 appearances across all competitions for the Merseysiders in the 2021-22 season.

He won the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup with Jurgen Klopp's side this term but fell just short

#6 Dani Parejo (Villarreal)

Villarreal CF v RC Celta - La Liga Santander

Villarreal made an impressive run to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League this term. Unai Emery's side started the 2021-22 season on an underwhelming note. But they picked up enough steam along the way to give some of the European giants a run for their money.

Dani Parejo was arguably their most important player this term. The 33-year-old added an element of elegance and calmness to the Villarreal midfield and was a stable presence in the centre of the pitch. He excels at navigating his way past opponents thanks to his elite ball progression skills.

The Spaniard is also adept at set-pieces and is one of the most creative playmakers in La Liga right now. In 46 appearances across all competitions in the 2021-22 season, Parejo scored three goals and provided 13 assists.

#5 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

It's incredible that Bernardo Silva came close to clinching an exit from Manchester City last summer. Pep Guardiola wanted the Portuguese midfielder to kick on at the Etihad and Silva decided to stay put.

Clearly on a mission to silence his doubters and critics, Silva turned on the style and became a force to be reckoned with in midfield for the Cityzens this term. Not only is he one of the most technically blessed midfielders in the English top flight, but he is also an unrelenting customer who stands out for his work rate.

In addition to being an efficient and creative midfielder, Silva can also play as a wide forward, which makes him even more of a prized asset. In 50 appearances across all competitions in the 2021-22 season, the 27-year-old scored 13 goals and provided seven assists.

He was a standout performer in Manchester City's triumphant Premier League campaign this term.

#4 Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid CF Celebrates Winning The UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Real Madrid won the Champions League and the La Liga title this season and combative midfielder Casemiro's contributions were once again crucial. Casemiro continues to be a belligerent presence between Real Madrid's defence and midfield.

His ability to break up play and turn over possession has been key to Real Madrid's successes in the recent past. The Brazil international excels at cutting passing lanes and making interceptions. He has also become a lot tidier in possession than he used to be.

The 30-year-old produced an absolute masterclass of a performance against Liverpool in this season's Champions League final. He scored one goal and provided four assists in 47 appearances across all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side in the 2021-22 season.

#3 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A

Lazio's all-action midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has had yet another impressive season. He has for long been linked with an exit from the Serie A side, but any European side that desires to sign him will need to break their bank to rope him in.

The 27-year-old is a physically domineering presence in midfield. He stands tall at 6'3" and not only does he excel at aerial battles but he is also quite effective at ball progression. This makes the Serbia international one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the world.

In 47 appearances across all competitions for Lazio, Milinkovic-Savic scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists.

#2 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Luka Modric showcased his class once again in the 2021-22 season and has definitely cemented his status as one of the best midfielders of the 21st century. The Croatia midfielder did not enjoy a great start to the season.

But he slowly kicked into his groove and played an important role in Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League triumphs this term. He pulled the strings from midfield to great effect for Real Madrid and came up with the goods at critical junctures during the season.

He provided crucial assists in Real Madrid's comeback wins over Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the Champions League. Modric also bagged a hat-trick of assists in the La Liga game against Levante (May 12) in the closing stages of the season.

In 45 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos in the 2021-22 season, Modric scored three goals and provided 12 assists.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the most well-rounded midfielders we've seen in the modern era. The Belgium international missed the first few weeks of the season due to an ankle issue but he came back with a bang.

He turned in multiple virtuoso performances for Manchester City to ensure they didn't let Liverpool pip them to the Premier League title. De Bruyne came up clutch on big nights and was in unstoppable form towards the business end of the season.

In 45 appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side in the 2021-22 season, the 30-year-old scored 19 goals and provided 14 assists. He was also named the 'Premier League Player of the Season' this term for all his exploits in the English top flight.

