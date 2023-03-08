Ranking the 7 best players in 2023 so far

Football action has come thick and fast in 2023. Owing to the fact that the 2022 FIFA World Cup was held nearly halfway through the domestic season, clubs have had to navigate a hectic fixture list since it ended.

It's the kind of thing that puts players to the test as the intensity can get a bit too much to handle for some. But in the modern day, footballers are better equipped to handle such schedules. Several top players have truly come to their own in 2023.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the seven best players of 2023 so far.

#7 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in late December after parting ways with Manchester United via mutual agreement. Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time but having checked himself out of Europe's top five leagues at the age of 38, he wasn't expected to make the news much anymore.

But Ronaldo has only gone and grabbed the headlines in Saudi Arabia with a string of excellent performances fro his new club Al-Nassr. In just seven appearances for Al-Nassr so far, all of which have come in 2023, the Portuguese legend has scored eight goals and provided two assists.

He has already scored two hat-tricks for his new club and has shown fans that he still has what it takes.

#6 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v Everton FC - Premier League

Plenty of Arsenal players have stepped up this season and that's one of the main reasons why they are the favorites to win the Premier League title this term. Young winger Bukayo Saka is one of Mikel Arteta's most important players and the 22-year-old is already one of the finest wingers on the planet.

His low center of gravity helps him execute sharp turns and Saka is extremely unpredictable with the ball at his feet. He can also find the back of the net from a variety of positions and angles and is also adept at setting his teammates up to score goals.

In 12 games across all competitions for the Gunners in 2023 so far, Saka has scored four goals and provided three assists.

#5 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

US Sassuolo v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the breakout star of the 2022-23 season. He is unbelievable with the ball at his feet and has mesmerized fans with his exquisite technical qualities and understanding of the game. Kvaratskhelia has already earned the nickname 'Kvaradona', a nod to the legendary Diego Maradona.

While he has plenty more to achieve before he is on par with Napoli legend Maradona, Kvaratskhelia's impact for the Partenopei this season has been incredible.

He has scored goals and created them in almost equal measure and his performances have gone a long way towards making Napoli the strongest side in Serie A.

In 10 appearances across all competitions for Napoli so far in 2023, Kvaratskhelia has scored four goals and provided five assists.

#4 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

After his Herculean efforts at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi returned to domestic action for Paris Saint-Germain on January 11 against Angers. He scored in that game and has since been among the goals of late.

Messi has come up clutch multiple times in recent weeks as PSG navigate their toughest phase yet under Christophe Galtier. in 10 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far in 2023, Messi has scored six goals and provided two assists.

#3 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Eintracht Frankfurt v SSC Napoli: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen has burgeoned into one of the best centre-forwards on the planet this season. He has been in prolific goalscoring form and has looked nearly unstoppable in the new year.

Osimhen's blistering pace and movement make him an elusive presence as far as opponents are concerned. In 2023, the Nigeria international has made 13 appearances for Napoli, scoring 12 goals and providing one assist.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

After his Golden Boot winning outing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Kylian Mbappe returned to club football in emphatic fashion. The Frenchman has continued to be a menace to opposition defenders and has been Paris Saint-Germain's main man this year.

Mbappe is the next big thing in football and is widely tipped to win multiple Ballon d'Or awards in the future. In nine appearances across all competitions for PSG so far in 2023, the 24-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided two assists.

#1 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Final

Whether or not Marcus Rashford will truly maximize his potential is a question that has been on everyone's minds. Well, going by how he has gone about his business in 2023, Rashford seems to be on course to fulfill his prospects.

Rashford has been in sublime form since the turn of the year and apart from a shocking and rather random 7-0 loss against Liverpool, he has been a reliable performer for Erik ten Hag's side.

In 18 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United so far in 2023, Rashford has scored 13 goals and provided five assists.

