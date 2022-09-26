Ranking the 7 best players in football right now (September 2022)

The 2022-23 domestic season got underway in Europe last month. Some of the top players in the world have got off to great starts to the season and look determined to set the stage alight in the coming months.

These couple of months are extremely important to footballers who will be taking part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They will want to be in optimum shape and form heading into football's biggest tournament.

Early season form is one thing and sustaining it over the course of a season is an entirely different ordeal altogether. But most of the top performers from the opening stages of the new season are individuals who have proven their mettle in the past.

On that note, let's take a look at the seven best players in football right now.

#7 Vinicius Jr. (Brazil/Real Madrid)

Vinicius Jr. had a breakout season last term. He was in sublime form for Real Madrid, playing a crucial role in their La Liga and Champions League triumphs. The Brazilian winger scored 22 goals and provided 20 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side in the 2021-22 season.

He is a threat every time he gets on the ball thanks to his exquisite technique and decision-making inside the final third. Vinicius has got off to a good start to the new season as well, scoring five goals and four assists in nine appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos.

#6 Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappe was the top goalscorer and top assist provider in Ligue 1 last term as Paris Saint-Germain won the league title. Mbappe is widely viewed as the crown prince of football and he has put up incredible numbers in recent seasons.

In the 2021-22 season, the 23-year-old scored 39 goals and provided 26 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for PSG last term. He has been used more as an out-and-out striker this term and he has played that role to near perfection.

Mbappe has scored 10 goals in nine appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this term.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City)

Over the past few seasons, Kevin De Bruyne has established himself as arguably the best attacking midfielder in the world. The Belgium international has been in excellent playmaking form in the new season.

He has scored one goal and provided eight assists in 10 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season. De Bruyne has picked up the 'Premier League Player of the Season Award' twice in the last three years. He has inarguably been Manchester City's best player of the Pep Guardiola era.

#4 Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski secured a switch from Bayern Munich to Barcelona this summer. He has been the most prolific and consistent striker in Europe in recent seasons. The Poland international has picked up the European Golden Shoe in each of the last two seasons.

Lewandowski has hit the ground running at Barcelona. The early signs have been quite encouraging for the Catalans as their new striker has been firing on all cylinders. In eight appearances across all competitions for Barcelona so far this season, Lewandowski has scored 11 goals and provided two assists.

#3 Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi endured a difficult debut season at Paris Saint-Germain by his own lofty standards. But the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has certainly regained his form this season. He has been thriving in his new role where he is more involved in playmaking.

Messi has been a creative force for PSG in the 2022-23 season. In 11 appearances across all competitions so far this term, the 35-year-old has scored six goals and provided eight assists.

#2 Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City)

Manchester City went into the summer transfer window intent on signing a world-class striker. They signed Erling Haaland, the best prospect available, for a sum of €60 million.

Haaland was phenomenal for Borussia Dortmund over the past two and a half seasons, scoring 86 goals and providing 23 assists in 89 appearances across all competitions. He has now taken the Premier League by storm and scored two hat-tricks inside the opening month of the new season.

In 10 appearances across all competitions so far this term, Haaland has scored 14 goals and provided one assist.

#1 Neymar Jr. (Brazil/Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar Jr. has simply been the most in-form player of the 2022-23 season so far. He has done a fantastic job for PSG in the opening stages of the new season and is in sublime touch heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar's playmaking and goalscoring form has been elite and he has been a menacing presence up top for Christophe Galtier's side. The 30-year-old has scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in 11 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season.

