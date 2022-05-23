Ranking the 7 best players in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The Premier League is widely viewed as the most exciting and entertaining top-flight competition in Europe. It lived up to its billing and then some this season with plenty, including the Premier League title, at stake heading into the final matchday of the season.

No shortage of drama even on the final day of the Premier League season

Manchester City pipped Liverpool to the Premier League title in yet another exhilarating race between the two juggernauts. The level of football played in the English top flight is remarkable and it's largely down to the quality of players who ply their trade in the Premier League.

There have been plenty of standout performers this season. While some of last season's stars had underwhelming campaigns, some of the usual suspects were up to their routine tricks. Without further ado, let's take a look at seven of the best players in the Premier League this season.

#7 Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Norwich City v Chelsea - Premier League

Mason Mount seems to be getting better with each passing season. The hard-working attacking midfielder was Chelsea's best player as they failed to live up to the promise of the latter stages of their 2020-21 campaign.

The 23-year-old was named Chelsea's 'Player of the Season' for his heroics. He became the 12th Chelsea player to win the award twice. He hit double figures for both goals and assists in the Premier League this season.

The Englishman's commitment to the cause and inventiveness have gone a long way towards Chelsea qualifying for the Champions League in comfortable fashion. He scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 32 Premier League appearances this season.

#6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo made his return to Manchester United last summer amid huge fanfare. But the 2021-22 season proved to be a thoroughly forgettable one for Manchester United.

However, Ronaldo stood out by virtue of his elite marksmanship, and despite being 37, he was inarguably Manchester United's best player. Ronaldo scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 30 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils this term.

He scored Premier League hat-tricks against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City. The Portugal international is likely to play a key role as Manchester United embark on a cultural reboot of sorts under new manager Erik ten Hag next season.

#5 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier League

Joao Cancelo was extensively deployed out of position at left-back this season. But the Portugal international is so technically adept and tactically intelligent that he has now established himself as the finest left-back in the league.

Cancelo has been a force to be reckoned with down Manchester City's left wing this term. He completed the most number of passes among all Premier League players this season (2951). Cancelo is also the player with the most touches inside the opposition penalty area this term (104).

Cancelo scored one goal and provided seven assists in 36 Premier League appearances for Manchester City and has been in scintillating form all season.

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold seems to be going from strength to strength with each passing season. The Liverpool full-back put his full passing range on display and his performances have been nothing short of a treat to watch from a playmaking point of view.

The 23-year-old is the second highest assist provider in the Premier League this season, with 12 to his name from 32 appearances. He also scored two goals. Alexander-Arnold has done considerably well in defence as well this term.

He has been one of the most important players for Jurgen Klopp's side this term and has played a critical role in Liverpool's successes.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

After missing a fat chunk of the first half of the season through injury and illness, Kevin De Bruyne made an emphatic return in December. The Belgium international was in sublime form for the Cityzens, scoring goals and creating them to equal effect.

De Bruyne was a standout performer for Manchester City in the second half of the season. He scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 30 Premier League appearances this season.

He was named 'Premier League Player of the Season' for his exploits. The 30-year-old created 87 chances, which includes 16 big ones this season.

Squawka @Squawka



30 games

101 duels won

87 chances created

78 shots

31 shots on target

19 through balls

16 big chances created

15 goals (6.27 xG)

8 assists (7.48 xA)

1 hat-trick



The Premier League Player of the Season. Kevin De Bruyne's 2021/22 Premier League season by numbers:30 games101 duels won87 chances created78 shots31 shots on target19 through balls16 big chances created15 goals (6.27 xG)8 assists (7.48 xA)1 hat-trickThe Premier League Player of the Season. Kevin De Bruyne's 2021/22 Premier League season by numbers:30 games 101 duels won 87 chances created78 shots 31 shots on target19 through balls 16 big chances created 15 goals (6.27 xG)8 assists (7.48 xA)1 hat-trick The Premier League Player of the Season. 🏆 https://t.co/GGdV0bPypi

#2 Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Son Heung-min is one of the most underrated attackers of his generation. With Harry Kane misfiring in the first half of the season, someone had to step up and take charge of proceedings. The South Korea international has never been one to shy away from challenges.

Son is one of the most dynamic and well-rounded forwards in England right now. He is pacy, quick-footed and shows great awareness and composure when presented with goalscoring opportunities.

Son Heung-min scored 23 goals and provided nine assists in 35 Premier League appearances so far this season. He is the joint-top scorer in the league this term with Mohamed Salah and has also become the first Asian player to win the Golden Boot in any of Europe's top five leagues.

#1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Mohamed Salah looked unstoppable for the majority of the season. Although his form tailed off in the second half of the campaign, he still put up incredible numbers. In fact, Salah being snubbed for the 'Premier League Player of the Season' award was met with a lot of raised eyebrows.

The 29-year-old scored 23 goals and provided 14 assists in 35 Premier League appearances this season. He topped both the goalscoring and assists charts this term and was nearly unstoppable down the right wing for the Merseysiders.

Liverpool have been sweating over Salah's fitness ahead of their Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28. But those fears have now been laid to rest after the Egyptian talisman came off the bench and scored in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the season.

Edited by Shambhu Ajith