Ranking the 7 most valuable forwards in the world right now - August 2021

Forwards are unsurprisingly the most sought-after players in the world of football as it's essentially their job to translate play into goals. Several excellent forwards have graced the sport and continue to do so.

Good forwards capable of leading an attack and scoring goals regularly will almost always be extremely valuable to teams around the world. As a result, the most valuable players in the world are often forwards. On that note, here is a look at the

7 most valuable forwards in the world at the moment

#7 Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) - €100 million

Neymar in action for Paris Saint-Germain

As one of the most creative players in the world at the moment, Neymar's presence on this list should come as no surprise. The 29-year-old is still the most expensive footballer of all time following his €222m move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

In his four seasons at PSG, Neymar has won 10 major titles (including 3 Ligue 1 titles), proving that he's one of the best forwards in the world.

Reunited with Lionel Messi this season, Neymar will certainly seek to win the most coveted club competition - the UEFA Champions League.

#6 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - €100 million

Mohamed Salah is undoubtedly the apple of Liverpool fans' eyes

Liverpool signed Mohamed Salah in June 2017 and the Egyptian has been their main goal-scorer ever since. Across four seasons, Salah has scored an impressive total of 125 goals in 203 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool.

The 29-year-old was an integral part of the Liverpool side that finished runners-up in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League and won it in the 2018-19 season. He also scored 19 goals in 34 league matches in the 2019-20 season as Liverpool won their first ever Premier League title.

Liverpool are almost certain to rely heavily on Salah yet again this season as they look to improve on their third-placed finish from last season

#5 Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) - €100 million

Romelu Lukaku has completed his move to Chelsea

Chelsea didn't just shatter their transfer record and spend €115 million to sign Romelu Lukaku for nothing. The 28-year-old is one of the most lethal forwards in the world at the moment and his recent form has made him all the more dangerous.

He has spent the last two seasons with Serie A side Inter Milan, where he scored a total of 64 goals in 95 matches across competitions. Lukaku was among the most effective forwards in the world as he spearheaded Inter's attack and helped them claim the coveted Scudetto.

All eyes will now be on Lukaku as he prepares to prove himself in the Premier League once again. Chelsea and their fans will certainly hope the Belgian forward picks up from where he left off last season.

