Ranking all of Bayern Munich's summer signings and transfer targets

Bayern Munich have clinched their fifth consecutive Bundesliga title, but they've wasted no time in chasing their transfer targets.

For just €20 million, Bayern have got their hands on a potential future Germany captain

They may have clinched their fifth Bundesliga title in a row, but there are plenty of areas that Bayern Munich need to improve if they are to retain their crown next season.

With the retirements of club legend Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso, Carlo Ancelotti has lost two players who featured heavily in the Italian’s first campaign at the helm. Add to the fact that Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben aren’t getting any younger, there are certainly aspects of the team that could certainly be improved.

Starting with two confirmed arrivals, Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy, they have no doubt strengthened in two positions they needed to.

#1 Niklas Sule

Prior to the closure of the 2016/17 campaign, Bayern Munich confirmed that Hoffenheim defender Niklas Sule would be joining the club in a multi-million-euro deal.

This is a deal that most certainly needed to happen. Although Bayern Munich arguably have Europe’s – and Germany’s – best two central defenders in Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng, the latter could be departing the Allianz Arena if paper talk is anything to go by.

For just €20 million, Bayern have got their hands on a potential future Germany captain. With 108 games in the Bundesliga already at just 21-years-old, Sule is well worth the fee Bayern have paid for him, given the fact he’s also German – his performances last season under Julian Nagelsmann earned him his first Germany cap.

