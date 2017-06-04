The five most prolific teams in Champions League history

Real Madrid became the first team to score 500 goals in the history of the competition, beating some outstanding rivals in the process.

Real Madrid scripted history but are they the most prolific team?

Real Madrid created all kinds of history as they defeated Juventus 4-1 on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales.

Of course, Zinedine Zidane notably led his side to become the first of the Champions League era to claim the trophy in successive seasons. It was also the 12th time in all that they have won the historic cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was their shining light once again, scored twice, while Casemiro and Sergio Asensio were also on target as their opponents fell apart.

The Portuguese’s first goal brought up a historic mark for the Bernabeu side as they became the first team in the competition’s history to score 500 times.

Their opponents, meanwhile, do not even register in the top five. Mario Mandzukic’s admittedly stunning consolation was the 264th of their time in the world’s premier club competition.

Here are the five teams with the most Champions League goals since the competition was switched to the modern format in 1992-93.

#5 Arsenal (281 goals)

Arsenal’s two-decade run of reaching the Champions League will come to an end next season due to their failure to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season. Arsene Wenger, however, has achieved great things with the North Londoners in the last 20 years, making them arguably the most consistent performers in the whole of Europe over that timeframe.

Unfortunately for Gunners, that has all too often meant exits at the quarter-final or even last-16 stage. The closest they came to lifting the competition was back in 2006, when they took the lead over Barcelona in the final in Paris, only to be undone by the Catalans late on as Juliano Belletti got the winner after Samuel Eto’o had levelled in the 76th minute.

Thierry Henry has been the top contributor to their tally, having scored 42 times.