Ranking Argentina's 5 greatest players in Premier League history

Argentina has produced several world-class players over the years. Premier League fans have been fortunate to see some of the best-ever players from Argentina in action.

Fans have not been lucky enough to see Lionel Messi in England, but nonetheless English football has been graced by several top players from the South American nation.

The home of the legendary Diego Maradona, Argentinian football is renowned for its technique and efficiency. Although England is not the number one destination for players who have represented La Albiceleste, several top players have played for English teams in the past.

Let's take a look at Argentina's 5 greatest players in Premier League history.

Five greatest Argentine players to grace the Premier League

#5. Fabricio Coloccini - Newcastle United

Fabio Coloccini.

Fabricio Coloccini signed for Newcastle United in 2008 from Deportivo La Coruna.

The Argentine defender went on to spend eight years with the Magpies, earning himself the status of cult hero. Coloccini made over 250 appearances for Newcastle over the course of his career.

Primarily a defender, Coloccini was widely regarded as one of the most consistent performers in the league's history. Often described as "Mr. Reliable," Coloccini was excellent in the air and showed incredible defensive acumen.

During his eight years with the club, Coloccini was one of the key members in taking his recently relegated side back into the Premier League. He went on to be named club captain in 2011 and is fondly remembered by The Toon as a club legend.

#4. Pablo Zabaleta - Manchester City, West Ham United

Pablo Zabaleta.

Pablo Zabaleta is one of the best defenders to have come from Argentina.

Zabaleta enjoyed a long and successful career with several clubs before announcing his retirement in 2020. The Argentina man made over 500 appearances for club and country and is regarded very highly by those who played alongside him.

Zabaleta was signed by Manchester City in 2008 and spent nine years with the Cityzens before moving to West Ham United in 2017. He is considered a modern-day Manchester City legend.

Zabaleta won two league titles with the Manchester outfit. He also won one FA Cup and two EFL Cups. Zabaleta has captained the side on occasion; a testament to his leadership qualities and ability.

With West Ham, Zabaleta made about 80 appearances before retiring in 2020. He also has 58 Argentina caps to his name.

