Ranking Barcelona's 5 best players against Atletico Madrid | La Liga 2021-22

Two of Spain's most renowned teams locked horns on Sunday night as Barcelona welcomed Atletico Madrid to the Camp Nou for their La Liga matchday 22 clash.

The Blaugrana needed to be at their best to get the better of the reigning Spanish champions. Thankfully for the Camp Nou faithful, the hosts were on song as they picked up an entertaining 4-2 win over Los Rojiblancos.

Desperate to bag the full three points, Atletico started the game on the front foot and broke the deadlock as early as the eighth minute through Yannick Carrasco. Their lead, however, lasted only a couple of minutes, as Jordi Alba swiftly and surely restored parity for the hosts.

Spanish starlet Gavi then popped up with Barca’s second goal in the 21st minute before Ronald Araujo doubled their advantage two minutes before the half-time break.

Four minutes into the second half, Dani Alves scored Barca’s fourth goal of the night, giving them a comfortable three-goal lead. Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez then pulled one back for the visitors in the 58th minute, setting up an exciting final half-hour at the Camp Nou.

Although Alves’ mindless 69th-minute red card gave the Madrid side a lifeline, they couldn't take advantage and add to their tally.

The 4-2 win saw the Catalan outfit leapfrog Atletico into fourth spot in the La Liga standings. The match also marked Barcelona’s sixth game without defeat in the Spanish top-flight.

On that note, here are five Blaugrana players who put in a commendable shift in their much-needed win over Atletico on Sunday night:

#5 Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo started alongside Gerard Pique at the heart of Barcelona's defense on Sunday. He was surefooted at the back and rarely made a mistake.

The Uruguayan cut out the passing lanes with ease and never let the opposition get the better of him.

“Araújo is giving us a lot and he is highly esteemed in the club and the dressing room”. Barcelona manager Xavi: “Araújo’s contract extension is one of the priorities. We definitely want to extend his contract as soon as possible”.“Araújo is giving us a lot and he is highly esteemed in the club and the dressing room”. Barcelona manager Xavi: “Araújo’s contract extension is one of the priorities. We definitely want to extend his contract as soon as possible”. 🔴🇺🇾 #FCB“Araújo is giving us a lot and he is highly esteemed in the club and the dressing room”. https://t.co/KNe3n7Dg1g

He also proved to be a menace in the Atletico Madrid box and scored the Blaugrana’s third goal.

Latching on to Ferran Torres’ rebound, Araujo converted from point-blank range to put his side in the driving seat.

#4 Ferran Torres

Former Manchester City man Ferran Torres has settled in nicely in Catalonia. He has earned Xavi’s trust over the last month and has become one of the first names on the team sheet.

His performance on Sunday was not groundbreaking, but he surely impressed the Barca fans with his intelligent passing and crafty movement.

Torres was granted a free role in the attack and made full use of his freedom. He slid into little pockets of space and gave Atletico defenders more than they could handle.

He made 35 accurate passes, registered a key pass and saw his looping first-half header come off the crossbar. Thankfully, Araujo was there to stab it home from close range.

