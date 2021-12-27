Ranking Belgium's 5 greatest players of the 21st century

Belgium are a nation with a relatively young footballing history. They consistently failed to qualify for several editions of the UEFA European Championship and the FIFA World Cup until very recently.

Now, with a 'Golden Generation' of players and a capable coach in Roberto Martinez, the Red Devils look dangerous once again. Over the past few years, players such as Vincent Kompany, Jan Vertonghen, Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku have been world-class.

They have achieved great things with both club and country. Belgium ended 2021 as the top-ranked national side - marking the fourth year in a row they did so.

With the likes of Dries Mertens, Thibaut Courtois and Axel Witsel and upcoming players like Youri Tielemans and Jeremy Doku, Belgium look poised to remain one of the top international sides.

On that note, here's a walk down memory lane and look back at Belgium's five greatest players of the 21st century:

#5 Dries Mertens

Dries Mertens has been a key player for Napoli and Belgium.

Dries Mertens was born in Leuven, Belgium, in 1987. He came through the youth ranks at Gent before making his senior bow for the club in 2005.

He broke onto the European scene during his spell at PSV Eindhoven between 2011 and 2013. He signed for Napoli for a €9.5 million fee in 2013, and has been one of their most key players since then.

The Belgium international has made 665 career appearances at club level, scoring 239 goals and providing 199 assists. A total of 379 of those appearances have come for Napoli, for whom he has bagged 141 goals and 101 assists. Mertens is Napoli's all-time top scorer, and is sixth in their all-time appearances list.

William Hill @WilliamHill The most in-form player in Serie A right now.



Mr Dries Mertens.



141 goals and counting for Napoli.



💙 The most in-form player in Serie A right now.Mr Dries Mertens.141 goals and counting for Napoli.💙 https://t.co/7P4OdmsY97

Mertens has won three domestic cups. He has made 103 appearances for Belgium, scoring 21 goals and providing 31 assists. He is fifth in the list of his country's all-time appearances.

The forward has a penchant for scoring wonderful long-range goals, and has a venomous strike. He has also scored many goals with chipped shots from range, and has done so expertly.

You can watch a video of one of Mertens' chipped goals here:

The Belgium international will hope to help in Napoli's quest for a first Serie A title in more than three decades.

#4 Vincent Kompany

RSC Anderlecht vs KV Mechelen - Jupiler Pro League

Vincent Kompany was born in Uccle, Belgium, in 1986. He began his youth career with Anderlecht, and made his senior debut in 2003. Kompany later represented Hamburger SV in Germany for two seasons before moving to Manchester City in 2008. It was with the Cityzens where he established himself as a world-class defender.

Kompany has made 533 career appearances, scoring 31 goals and providing 21 assists. A strong defender, Kompany used his physique to dominate against forwards and win the ball with ease. Despite his huge stature, the former Belgium captain was pacey.

He won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four EFL Cups and two Belgian first division titles. He captained Manchester City to their first-ever Premier League title, and was named the Premier League Player of the Season for 2011-12.

Squawka Football @Squawka Happy 35th birthday to four-time Premier League winning captain and the 2011/12 Premier League Player of the Season.



Happy birthday, Vincent Kompany. Happy 35th birthday to four-time Premier League winning captain and the 2011/12 Premier League Player of the Season.Happy birthday, Vincent Kompany. https://t.co/SqupYw1Cez

Vincent Kompany made 89 appearances for Belgium, ranking tenth in their all-time appearances list.

Largely known for his dominance in his defensive half, Kompany scored many clutch goals during his career. He scored the only goal against Manchester United in 2012 to give City all three points and a crucial lead in the Premier League title race.

Squawka Football @Squawka ON THIS DAY: In 2012, Vincent Kompany scored the only goal to give City a derby victory over United at the Etihad. http://t.co/EVWrjNmxQz ON THIS DAY: In 2012, Vincent Kompany scored the only goal to give City a derby victory over United at the Etihad. http://t.co/EVWrjNmxQz

In 2019, Kompany came up clutch for City once again, scoring a screamer against Leicester City. His goal put Manchester City a point above Liverpool in the title race, one win away from winning the 2018-19 Premier League title.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



Vincent Kompany scored THAT goal vs. Leicester which put Man City a point above Liverpool and just one win away from the Premier League title. 👑🇧🇪



📹 @ManCity

ONE YEAR TODAY:Vincent Kompany scored THAT goal vs. Leicester which put Man City a point above Liverpool and just one win away from the Premier League title. 👑🇧🇪 ONE YEAR TODAY: Vincent Kompany scored THAT goal vs. Leicester which put Man City a point above Liverpool and just one win away from the Premier League title. 👑🇧🇪📹 @ManCity https://t.co/6m1AVSs6zk

Kompany retired from the game in 2020, and currently works in Belgium as his old club Anderlecht's manager.

