Ranking the best 3 French strikers to play in the Premier League

France has been one of the most successful nations in the history of football, and they have no dearth of icons across top European leagues like the English Premier League and La Liga. Les Bleus currently boast two FIFA World Cups, two UEFA European Championships, two UEFA Confederations Cups, one CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions and one UEFA Nations League in their trophy cabinet.

From Michael Platini to Kylian Mbappe, the western European nation has produced some of the greatest talents to ever grace the game. Many top Frenchmen have also plied their trade in the Premier League.

On that note, here's a list of the three best French forwards to play in the Premier League.

#3 Nicolas Anelka

Nicolas Anelka played for six English clubs

Nicolas Anelka played for six Premier League clubs during his career. The Frenchman first arrived in the league with Arsenal in 1997.

He spent two seasons with the London-based club, scoring 23 goals in 65 league appearances. The striker won one Premier League title, one FA Cup and one Charity Shield during his stay at the Highbury Stadium.

Anelka left the Gunners to join Real Madrid in 1999 before returning to the English top flight with Liverpool in 2001. The former France international spent the 2001-02 season on loan at Anfield, registering four goals in 20 appearances.

The Le Chesnay-born attacker joined Manchester City in the summer window of 2002. He played 89 league games for the Cityzens between 2002 and 2005, scoring 37 goals in the process. Anelka moved to Fenerbahçe S.K. in 2005 before moving back to England for the third time with Bolton Wanderers in 2006. He spent two seasons at the Reebok Stadium prior to joining Chelsea in January 2008.

He enjoyed his most successful spell in the league with the Blues, scoring 38 goals in 127 appearances. The Frenchman helped the west London outfit win four trophies, including one Premier League title. He also won the 'Premier League Golden Boot' during his 2008-09 season.

Anelka left the Blues in 2012 to join Shanghai Shenhua. He also played for West Bromwich Albion in the final years of his career before hanging up his boots in 2015.

#2 Eric Cantona

Eric Cantona enjoyed excellent spell in the PL

Eric Cantona is considered among the greatest French strikers of all time. The Frenchman joined English club Leeds United in 1992 and played 28 league games for the Whites, scoring nine goals.

He left the west Yorkshire club to join their fierce rivals Manchester United in November 1992. Cantona spent five seasons with the Red Devils, scoring 64 goals in 143 appearances. He helped the Manchester outfit win six major trophies, including four Premier League titles.

B/R Football

82 goals

6 major trophies



Manchester United legend Eric Cantona joined the club on this day in 1992



(via

182 apps82 goals6 major trophiesManchester United legend Eric Cantona joined the club on this day in 1992(via @ManUtd 182 apps82 goals6 major trophiesManchester United legend Eric Cantona joined the club on this day in 1992 👌(via @ManUtd)https://t.co/cmA34dsAei

The Frenchman won 1993-94's 'PFA Players' Player of the Year' and was also included in the 'PFA Team of the Season' that season. Cantona was also named 'Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year' twice. The Marseille-born striker announced his retirement from professional football in 1997 aged only 30.

#1 Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry is among the greatest ever Premier League players

Thierry Henry is one of the greatest attackers to ever play in the English top division.

The former France international joined Arsenal from Juventus in 1999. He played 254 league games during his time at the Emirates Stadium, scoring 174 goals. Henry won the PL 'Golden Boot' on four separate occasions and was also named the 'PFA Players' Player of the Year' twice.

The now 44-year-old left the Gunners to join Barcelona in 2007. He also played for MLS club New York Red Bulls before rejoining Arsenal for a brief loan spell in 2012. Henry announced his retirement from professional football after his second spell at the Emirates Stadium.

