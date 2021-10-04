Ranking the best 5 Italian footballers who have never played in the Premier League

The Premier League is widely regarded as the toughest among the top five leagues in Europe. Due to the presence of heavyweights like Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea among others, the Premier League is also extremely unpredictable.

Since its inception in 1992, the Premier League has always managed to attract top talent and managers alike. The Premier League still generates huge hype every year which is why they have seen a sensational rise in their craze over the years. Players are eager to play in the English top flight and achieve fame through their performance.

Italy has been home to many legendary players over the years. Italy has won four World Cup titles in its history, which makes them one of the most successful national teams in football. However, there are Italian legends who never featured in the Premier League during their famed careers.

Top 5 Italian players to have never played in the Premier League

#5 Andrea Pirlo

Spain v Italy - Group C: UEFA EURO 2012

Known for his superior intelligence and playmaking, Andrea Pirlo remains one of the greatest deep-lying playmakers of all time. The Italian midfielder was a pivotal part of the Italian side which won the World Cup in 2006, bagging the highest number of assists in the tournament. Pirlo's best performance came in the final of that World Cup against France and was rightly judged the Man of the Match.

Francesco @FRANCESCalciO_ On this day in 2010, Andrea Pirlo scored this belter against Parma, and it turned out to be his last goal ever for Milan. After a difficult season with injuries and misunderstandings with Allegri, Pirlo would leave for Juventus that summer

On this day in 2010, Andrea Pirlo scored this belter against Parma, and it turned out to be his last goal ever for Milan. After a difficult season with injuries and misunderstandings with Allegri, Pirlo would leave for Juventus that summer

Pirlo's prowess in midfield was undisputed and his trophy-laden career is a testament to that fact. Since joining AC Milan in 2001, Pirlo spent ten seasons at the club, winning the Serie A title and Champions League twice respectively. The midfielder moved to Juventus in 2011 and helped the Old Lady win four Serie A titles consecutively in Turin.

Pirlo played 493 matches in the Serie A and ended up bragging 58 goals and 89 assists in the league. Not seeing Pirlo in the English top flight was a big miss for Premier League fans.

#4 Gianluigi Buffon

Spain v Italy - Group C: UEFA EURO 2012

While the greatest debates rage on, Buffon is someone who has cemented his legacy as a serious contender in that debate. Since making his debut for the national team back in 1997, Buffon has made 176 appearances for Italy. The Italian goalie helped Italy win the 2006 World Cup, bagging the Golden Glove in that tournament for his tremendous performances.

Buffon's club career is also legendary, with the player winning eight Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year awards from a possible thirteen at his peak. The 43-year old played 683 games for Juventus, being a reliable presence between the sticks throughout the years. What was particularly amazing was his decision to stay at Juventus when the club were relegated due to controversies.

Buffon is yet to hang up his boots and remains a pivotal member of Parma. He is the greatest goalkeeper to have never featured in the Premier League alongside Iker Casillas.

Edited by Aditya Singh