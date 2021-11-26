Ranking the best bench-warmers from the big six clubs in the Premier League

The Premier League is an intensely competitive league for the clubs involved and for the players who compete against each other. It also generates the highest revenue among all the football leagues across the world and consists of some of the richest and highest-valued football clubs on the planet.

Every football league has its perennial big dogs, and the Premier League is no different as well. However, there has been a definite shift in the pecking order in recent times. Certain so-called less powerful clubs have substantially improved to stiffen the competition.

The 'Big 6' of the English Premier League

The famous 'Big 6' in the Premier League still exists though and, financially, are some way ahead of the rest of the division.

The 'Big 6' describes the six biggest clubs to play in the Premier League. The group is made up of clubs that used to dominate both on and off the pitch. This group used to be of 4 clubs until Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur rose to prominence.

Today, the big 6 in the Premier League refer to Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Some of these teams may have been underperforming in recent Premier League times, but they still enjoy dominance on the financial side. As a result, these Premier League clubs can acquire some of the biggest names from all over the world.

Sadly, some players often cannot make it into the starting eleven. This can happen due to the abundance of footballers in that position or because the player has struggled to fit in. On that note, we rank the best bench-warmers from each of these six Premier League clubs at the moment:

#6 Giovani Lo Celso

Lo Celso can do so much more than what he has done this season

Tottenham Hotspur are presently going through a lot of turmoil. Transfer speculation about Harry Kane marred their pre-season and new manager Nuno Espirito Santo could only survive 10 Premier League matches. Giovani Lo Celso suddenly finds himself in the same boat as Tanguy Ndombele under Jose Mourinho..

Henry Wright TV @HenryWright96 Lo Celso is injured again. We paid around 50M for this guy when you include the Fee for the loan and he’s done nothing in a Spurs shirt. In January we need to just cut our losses and get rid of him and buy a player who can actually make an impact on games. Lo Celso is injured again. We paid around 50M for this guy when you include the Fee for the loan and he’s done nothing in a Spurs shirt. In January we need to just cut our losses and get rid of him and buy a player who can actually make an impact on games.

Lo Celso has made seven Premier League appearances this season, but he has managed only two starts. He played only 213 minutes and hasn't managed a goal or an assist.

The role of a substitute does not help Lo Celso's case. The Argentine certainly has more ability and can show a much better version of himself if given a steady run.

#5 Bernd Leno

Leno has lost his starting spot

Goalkeeping is probably the toughest position in football as goalkeepers are not as substitutable as other positions. Bernd Leno is slowly becoming a victim of the same. The German has lost his starting role to Aaron Ramsdale, who has already given a set of impressive performances for Arsenal in the Premier League this season.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



He wants Leno and Ramsdale to compete for the #1 spot! Each goalie has to be at his best or faces losing his place to the other! 😬



Is Arteta making the right decision?



#AFC #Ramsdale #Leno Arteta has no intention of selling Bernd Leno in January according to The Athletic. 🚨He wants Leno and Ramsdale to compete for the #1 spot! Each goalie has to be at his best or faces losing his place to the other! 😬Is Arteta making the right decision? Arteta has no intention of selling Bernd Leno in January according to The Athletic. 🚨He wants Leno and Ramsdale to compete for the #1 spot! Each goalie has to be at his best or faces losing his place to the other! 😬Is Arteta making the right decision? #AFC #Ramsdale #Leno https://t.co/N5coDeaBeN

Leno has only made three appearances in the Premier League this season but conceded nine goals. He has a save percentage of only 50, which isn't too high either. However, much of his shortcomings can also be due to Arsenal's mediocrity at the back. With more protection from his backline, Leno could have been a better performer.

But as things stand, it seems very difficult for Leno to reclaim the No.1 spot at Arsenal in the Premier League this season.

#4 Saul Niguez

Saul Niguez has been unable to secure a starting spot so far

Saul Niguez's primary objective for the summer was to secure a move away from Atletico Madrid at any cost. So far, his loan stay at Chelsea has been forgetful. He got his maiden start against Aston Villa but was dreadful.

Since then, Saul has made only one appearance and hasn't even managed 60 minutes of Premier League football. Things do not look too bright for the Spaniard at the moment as performances suggest he isn't good enough, despite not even completing a single football match cumulatively.

There is no denying Saul's overall ability though. Not long ago, the midfielder earned rave reviews and close attention from many big clubs in Europe. Irrespective of how his Chelsea stint has gone so far, Saul still has it in him to resurrect his career.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith