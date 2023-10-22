Ranking the best player of the big 6 Premier League sides this season so far

The big six Premier League sides, consisting of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, house some of the most talented footballers on the planet.

These clubs have been home to some of the most prolific and gifted goalscorers in the history of the game. The Premier League big six continues to be home to some of the best midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers on the planet as well.

Their collective talent not only raises the profile of the Premier League but also ensures intense competition at the highest level of football, making it one of the most captivating leagues in the world.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the best player for each of the big six Premier League sides so far this season.

#6 Chelsea - Raheem Sterling

Britain Soccer Premier League

Chelsea have arguably been much better on the pitch than their results so far in the Premier League would have you believe. They are currently 10th in the league table after picking up just 12 points from their first nine matches of the season.

Raheem Sterling has been a standout performer for Mauricio Pochettino's side so far. After a difficult debut season at Chelsea, Sterling seems to be getting his career back on track with his recent performances.

His dribbling has been reminiscent of his best days at Manchester City and the Englishman has been a creative force for the Blues in the final third. The 28-year-old has scored three goals and provided one assist in 10 appearances across all competitions for Pochettino's side so far this term.

#5 Manchester United - Bruno Fernandes

Britain Soccer Premier League

Manchester United have been quite unconvincing with their performances so far in the 2023-24 season. It's worth noting that they have had plenty of injury issues to deal with and haven't been able to field a consistent XI or enjoyed the privilege of deploying their best players extensively so far.

But even during this difficult phase, Portuguese midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes continues to be a difference-maker for the Red Devils. The 29-year-old is one of the most creative players on the planet and has been making things happen for United, especially inside the final third.

He has scored two goals and provided three assists in 11 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United so far this season.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur - James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United - Premier League

James Maddison has proved to be an inspired signing for Tottenham Hotspur in the early stages of the 2023-24 season. The Spurs attack looked insipid and was found to be gravely lacking in creativity last term but that's no longer the case following the arrival of Maddison from Leicester City this summer.

The Englishman has got off to a bright start to life in north London. His playmaking skills and ability to find the back of the net have definitely made Spurs one of the teams to beat in the Premier League.

In nine appearances across all competitions for Ange Postecoglou's side so far this term, the 26-year-old has scored two goals and provided five assists.

#3 Arsenal - Bukayo Saka

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Bukayo Saka is one of the most technically gifted attackers on the planet. The 22-year-old has been a handful to deal with for opponents thanks to his exquisite dribbling skills and ability to deliver dangerous balls into the box from the right wing.

Saka has been Arsenal's most reliable and standout performer in the early stages of the 2023-24 season. He has scored five goals and provided six assists in 11 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners so far this term.

#2 Liverpool - Mohamed Salah

Britain Soccer Premier League

After enduring a difficult 2022-23 season which was marred by injuries and underperformance, Liverpool are well on their way to finding their groove once again under Jurgen Klopp. Unsurprisingly, Mohamed Salah has been central to their exploits once again.

Salah has been extremely consistent for Liverpool and has arguably been the best player in the Premier League so far this season. The 31-year-old has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 11 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool so far this term.

#1 Manchester City - Rodri

Manchester City v FK Crvena zvezda: Group G - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Manchester City lost three matches across the Premier League and the League Cup between September 28 and October 8. It became glaringly obvious during this period that they are not nearly as indomitable a unit without Rodri on the pitch.

The Spanish midfielder had picked up a straight red card in the game against Nottingham Forest on September 23. In his absence, City lost all three domestic games that followed. They returned to winning ways on October 21 against Brighton & Hove Albion with Rodri returning to the mix.

With his incredible game-reading ability and distribution skills, Rodri is the heartbeat of Pep Guardiola's side. He is the one who brings balance to the side and acts as the link between his team's defence and attack.

Rodri is arguably the best holding midfielder in the game right now and he has inarguably been City's best player so far this term. The 23-year-old has scored three goals and provided two assists in 11 appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens so far this season.