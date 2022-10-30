Ranking the Premier League 'Big Six' based on their performance in European competitions this season

The Premier League "Big Six" teams have performed well in their respective European competitions so far. The likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool have sealed a place in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Arsenal and Manchester United have also made it to the next round of the Europa League.

Group stage action in the various European club tournaments is gradually coming to an end with just one matchday left to be played.

Below, we have ranked the Premier League "Big Six" based on their performances on the continent so far.

#6 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting CP: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur are the only side among the big six yet to seal qualification from the group stage. The Lilywhites found themselves in a tough Champions League group consisting of Sporting CP, Olympique Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Based on pedigree, it is safe to say that all four teams in this group are on the same level. However, on the basis of player quality and squad value, one would have expected the Premier League side to qualify with ease.

At the moment, Antonio Conte's side are top of their group with eight points. They have won two games, drawn two, and lost one. However, they could still miss out on the round of 16, depending on how things play out on the final matchday of the group stage.

Sports Brief @sportsbriefcom



Spurs looked set to qualify for the round of 16, only for the VAR to chalk off their goal in stoppage time.



The uncertainty in group D now spills over to the final day.



sportsbrief.com/football/26606… Last-minute VAR drama denies Tottenham maximum points.Spurs looked set to qualify for the round of 16, only for the VAR to chalk off their goal in stoppage time.The uncertainty in group D now spills over to the final day. Last-minute VAR drama denies Tottenham maximum points.Spurs looked set to qualify for the round of 16, only for the VAR to chalk off their goal in stoppage time.The uncertainty in group D now spills over to the final day.sportsbrief.com/football/26606…

The north London side were recently held to a 1-1 draw by Sporting CP. To qualify, Spurs must not lose to Marseille when both teams meet at the Stade Veledrome on 1 November.

#5 Manchester United

Manchester United v Sheriff Tiraspol: Group E - UEFA Europa League

After suffering a slow start to the season, Erik ten Hag seems to have now steadied the ship at Manchester United. The Red Devils found themselves in the second tier of European club competition after finishing sixth in the Premier League last term.

United began their Europa league campaign on a bad note. They lost 0-1 to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford. However, since then, they have improved and have gone on to win their last four consecutive matches on the continent.

The 2017 Europa League winners recently thrashed Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol 3-0 to book their place in the next round of the competition. They currently sit second in their group with 12 points, three points behind group leaders Real Sociedad.

Football Daily @footballdaily Manchester United must win by TWO clear goals against Real Sociedad in match day six of their UEFA Europa League campaign to avoid playing a team from the UEFA Champions League in the next round. Manchester United must win by TWO clear goals against Real Sociedad in match day six of their UEFA Europa League campaign to avoid playing a team from the UEFA Champions League in the next round. 🔴⚫️ https://t.co/ykTyV9LTSX

#4 Liverpool

AFC Ajax v Liverpool FC: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Jurgen Klopp and his men have not been at their best this season. The Premier League giants have suffered from injuries to a good number of players and this has affected their form.

Liverpool have failed to get their act right on the domestic scene, but have managed to keep it decent on the continent. They have qualified for the round of 16, but their performances so far have been below par.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp says he’s very happy to see his side progress from the group stage of the UEFA Champions League again. 🗣️ “Qualifying for the knock-out stages, I don’t think it should be taken for granted.”Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp says he’s very happy to see his side progress from the group stage of the UEFA Champions League again. 🗣️ “Qualifying for the knock-out stages, I don’t think it should be taken for granted.”Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp says he’s very happy to see his side progress from the group stage of the UEFA Champions League again. 💪 https://t.co/7VL993qMoJ

They managed to beat both Ajax and Rangers at home and away, but lost scandalously to group leaders Napoli. The Italian side recorded a 4-1 victory over the Reds at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Both teams will clash again on November 1 at Anfield and Liverpool will be hoping to even the score.

#3 Chelsea

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Chelsea did not begin their Champions League campaign in the best way possible.The Blues picked up just one point from their first two games. They lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb on matchday one, and drew 1-1 with RB Salzburg.

The loss to Dinamo Zagreb cost former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel his job. The German tactician was sacked the morning after the defeat, and Graham Potter was brought in to succeed him.

After sharing the spoils with Salzburg in his first game, Potter then led the Premier league club to consecutive victories over AC Milan. Chelsea then secured the knockout stage qualification after defeating Salzburg 2-1 in Austria.

As it stands, they are top of their group and will finish as group leaders irrespective of the results of the final group stage encounters.

#2 Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal FC: Group A - UEFA Europa League

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been in terrific form both domestically and on the continent. Mikel Arteta's side have proven that their form this season is not a fluke or a thing of luck.

The Gunners have won four consecutive games in the Europa League and qualified for the next round with two games to spare. Arsenal were on a nine-match unbeaten run across competitions until recently when they lost 2-0 to PSV Eindhoven.

B/R Football @brfootball Arsenal's nine-game unbeaten run comes to an end Arsenal's nine-game unbeaten run comes to an end ❌ https://t.co/jT5aDXF2Bn

They will now battle to finish as group leaders when they welcome FC Zurich to the Emirates on November 3.

#1 Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Winning the UEFA Champions League has been the topmost objective for Pep Guardiola and his men this season and they have started on a good note. Manchester City were the first Premier League club to book their place in the next round of the Champions League.

The Cityzens are the only English side in the Champions League without a defeat so far. They have three wins and two draws from five matches. They have scored 11 goals and conceded just one.

City Xtra @City_Xtra Pep Guardiola: "Qualifying for the #UCL [last-16] was the main target. Look at how many incredible top teams are out of the Champions League already – with still one game left to decide everything. This is the main, important thing..." [via @ManCity Pep Guardiola: "Qualifying for the #UCL [last-16] was the main target. Look at how many incredible top teams are out of the Champions League already – with still one game left to decide everything. This is the main, important thing..." [via @ManCity]

Erling Haaland has been City's best player in Europe. The Norwegian has registered five goals in four Champions League appearances

