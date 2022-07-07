Ranking Cesc Fabregas' career so far

Cesc Fabregas is a player with a magic hat. He began his youth career at CE Matarò from where Barcelona brought him to their famous La Masia Academy. He made his professional debut in October 2003. He spent the next 19 years entertaining football fans.

Fabregas' ability to pick a pass from any angle, whether it be on the ground or over the top, was unparalleled. The Spaniard has provided some spectacular assists to the legends of the game. Players like David Villa, Robin van Persie, Eden Hazard and many others thrived thanks to the Spaniard's vision.

Till date, Cesc Fabregas remains second on the all-time list of most assists in the Premier League with 111 assists, just behind Ryan Giggs (162). He is also one of only eight players to have provided four assists in one match.

He has played for four clubs in his senior career and has enjoyed varying degrees of success in each place. Below, we take a brief look at each of the four periods of his career and try and rank them from the least to the most successful.

He has not retired, but at the age of 35, his time amongst the game's elites is probably over.

#4. AS Monaco - Not an ideal swan song

Fabregas signed for AS Monaco in January 2019 from Chelsea. Maurizio Sarri had come into the English club, and the Spanish midfielder was barely playing any games.

For Monaco, Fabregas made 68 appearances, scoring four goals and providing nine assists. Living in Monaco would have been great for him, but numerous injuries took their toll on the Spaniard.

Cesc will look for a new club soon: “This has been the worst year of my life. I can’t end like this”, he told Cesc Fabregas’ set to leave Monaco at the end of current season on a free transfer. No way for a contract extension, as expected.Cesc will look for a new club soon: “This has been the worst year of my life. I can’t end like this”, he told @Freddie_Paxton Cesc Fabregas’ set to leave Monaco at the end of current season on a free transfer. No way for a contract extension, as expected. 🔴 #ASMonacoCesc will look for a new club soon: “This has been the worst year of my life. I can’t end like this”, he told @Freddie_Paxton.

Fabregas did build a good rapport with the younger players in the team and had a good influence on the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni. He did not win any trophies with the club and was let go at the end of last season.

Fabregas has stated that he wants to have a better end to his career and is likely to continue playing (as per Goal).

#3. Arsenal - Assembled in North London

Arsenal brought Fabregas to their academy from Barcelona in 2003. Arsene Wenger felt there was great talent on offer as he made his debut for Arsenal's team that same year.

He gradually began making more appearances in the Premier League and became a full-time starter in 2006. He was even appointed captain of the club during the 2008-2009 season.

He made a total of 304 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 57 goals and providing 95 assists. He played with the likes of Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry and was a revelation in Arsenal's midfield. He won an FA Cup in 2005 and a Community Shield in 2004 with the Gunners. The talent on the pitch did not translate to trophies, which has been the story of Arsenal since 2006.

#2. Chelsea - Enemy turned legend

It was the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and Fabregas was playing with Spain at the tournament. It was rumored that he was going to be leaving Barcelona and Arsenal had first refusal on the player.

The bid from Arsenal never came, and in one of the most shocking moves of that summer, Jose Mourinho signed him for Chelsea. Arsenal legend Fàbregas was going to join the Gunners' rivals.

IM @Iconic_Mourinho Cesc Fábregas: "When I first met Mourinho he told me 'I need two players, I'm going to sign Diego Costa. If you come to me...' and then he drew me the team on paper and said '...this team is winning the title'. He really is the special one." Cesc Fábregas: "When I first met Mourinho he told me 'I need two players, I'm going to sign Diego Costa. If you come to me...' and then he drew me the team on paper and said '...this team is winning the title'. He really is the special one." https://t.co/53uqBVPQuS

Mourinho needed a creator, and that same summer, he also signed Diego Costa, and along with Fábregas, Chelsea won the title. He would win one more Premier League title, an FA Cup, a League Cup, and a Europa League before leaving the club. He made 198 appearances for the Blues, scoring 22 goals and providing 57 assists.

He came and won Chelsea hearts and is fondly remembered by all, while also picking up a significant number of trophies.

#1. Barcelona - Fàbregas at his peak

As with any player that belongs to La Masia, when Barcelona come calling, you have to answer the call. The Spanish giants came calling for Fàbregas in 2011, and he left Arsenal to return to his boyhood club.

He made 151 appearances, scoring 42 goals and providing 50 assists. He won one La Liga, a Copa Del Rey, two Supercopa de Espana, a UEFA Super Cup and a Club World Cup.

What Fàbregas failed to win was the Champions League, but he did play for one of the best teams in football history, which was Barcelona under Pep Guardiola. During his time in Spain, he was unplayable and formed a great attack with the likes of Lionel Messi and Alexis Sanchez amongst others.

He left as Barcelona began to move away from their principles, and the club arguably haven't recovered since.

