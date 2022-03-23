Ranking Chelsea's 5 best matches so far this season (2022)

Chelsea have been a joy to watch this season. In 2021-22, they have improved further after their success the previous season, under head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues look even more formidable as a team and have been relatively dominant across all competitions in their ongoing campaign. They have already won two trophies so far this season, and are still in the hunt for the UEFA Champions League and the prestigious FA Cup titles.

Due to their involvement in a handful of competitions in 2021-22, the Blues have played a huge number of games. Yet, they keep springing up outstanding performances.

Though the season isn't over yet, it's a good time to look back at the five best matches for Chelsea in 2021-22.

#5 Burnley vs Chelsea

Burnley were easily put aside by Tuchel's team

The Blues were ruthless in attack against a very resilient Burnley side at home and shipped four goals past them.

It was a game of two halves for Chelsea as they struggled to create any chances in the first half, registering just one shot on target.

However, Tuchel's team showed their quality in the second half and broke the deadlock in the 47th minute through Reece James, who played a crucial role in the emphatic win.

The Blues went on to add three more goals with Kai Havertz scoring a brace within the space of three minutes. Christian Pulisic also found the back of the net in what was one of his team's best matches this season.

#4 Chelsea vs Norwich

Norwich City suffered the wrath of the Blues

One of the few games that rained goals in the English Premier League this season was Chelsea's emphatic win against Norwich City. It ranks as one of their best matches this campaign as Tuchel's men dominated from the start to finish.

Despite Norwich switching from a 5-3-2 formation to a 3-5-2 to contain the Blues' attack, they were 3-0 up by half-time.

The home steam went on to add a further four more goals in the second half with four players getting on the scoresheet. The likes of Hudson Odoi, Ben Chilwell, and Reece James grabbed a goal each. But it was Mason Mount who walked away with a hat-trick.

Chelsea not only had the lions' share of possession in the game, they also had 23 shots on goal from 10 different players, with 13 being on target.

#3 Leicester City vs Chelsea

Leicester City were lucky to not concede more goals in this match

This is arguably the Blues' best away match across all competitions this season, as they tormented Leicester City from beginning to end.

Thomas Tuchel's team should have scored more than three goals on the day, if not for some poor finishing from a couple of their players. The likes of Chilwell and Ngolo Kante missed clear chances to punish their former team in the first half.

It was defender Antonio Rudiger who opened the scoring in the 14th minute, which was his fourth career goal against Leicester City. Kante added the second goal for the visiting team in the 28th minute and substitute Christian Pulisic added one more in the 71st. These goals were enough to secure an emphatic win for the Blues.

Jorhinho and Kante controlled the midfield as Chelsea had 60% ball possession in the game, against Leciester City's 40%. The Blues also had a passing accuracy of 87% against Leciester City's 74% , completing 542 out of their 624 attempted passes.

#2 Chelsea vs Liverpool

The Carabao Cup Final was thrilling

While it was a game that the Blues will eventually go on to lose on penalties by 10-11, it was one of their best games this season. The penalty shootout scoreline itself is a record as the biggest between two top English teams.

Thomas Tuchel's team were able to contain Liverpool's firepower for 120 minutes, and should have won the game in regular time if not for poor finishing.

The likes of Mount and Pulisic were guilty of squadaring clear cut chances which would have won their side the Carabao Cup at Wembley. Liverpool had 55% of the ball against Chelsea's 45%, as Tuchel's team tried catching the Reds on the counter.

The Blues had four shots on target against Liverpool's six, with three goals being ruled out against the Blues.

The game eventually went down to luck as Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the decisive spot kick. But overall, it was a worthy performance from Chelsea.

#1 Chelsea vs Juventus

Juventus were pushed aside by the Blues in comprehensive fashion

The best match this season, so far, has to be their home win against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League group stage, in November last year.

Not many had expected Tuchel's team to blow away Juventus in such fashion, considering the fact that the Italian club won the first leg in Turin.

Chelsea had a total of 21 shots in the game, against Juventus' eight, with 13 being on target for the Blues. They also had a conversion rate of 19% and restricted Juventus to 0 set pieces while registering eight themselves.

It was an all-round performance from the Blues as they secured their passage into the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Hudson Odoi, and, not to forget, Timo Werner in stoppage time ensured a 4-0 victory.

