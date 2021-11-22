Ranking Chelsea's 5 best players in their 3-0 win over Leicester City | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea continued their Premier League title chase on Saturday with a dominating performance at Leicester City. Despite having three goals ruled out for offside during the game, Thomas Tuchel's side registered a comfortable 3-0 win.

The 2020-21 Champions League winners started off well and were in control of the game. Chelsea were unwilling to let Leicester anywhere near their box and were looking to pin the FA Cup winners in their own half.

Chelsea opened the scoring via an Antonio Rudiger header from a Ben Chilwell corner. N'Golo Kante then channeled his inner Lionel Messi and scored a stunning goal with his left foot from outside the box. The Blues took a 2-0 lead with them at half-time, with the Foxes having one goal ruled out for offside.

Brendan Rodgers's side made changes during the break and started off well. They threatened Edouard Mendy a lot more, but the Senegal star managed to save all their efforts.

Tuchel threw on Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech to freshen things up for Chelsea. The duo combined to make it 3-0 for the Blues and seal the win.

Here are Chelsea's five best players from the win over Leicester City:

#5 - Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger wants a better contract at Chelsea and is doing everything he can on the pitch to prove he is worth the bid deal. The German scored the opening goal of the game and was in top form at the back too.

Though the German had very little to do in defense today but he was quick to mark the Leicester City forwards out of the game. He helped Thiago Silva in handing Jamie Vardy.

Speaking to the about his goal, Rudiger confirmed it was a planned move:

"We analysed it and saw this as a weakness of them and we capitalised on this. We trained this. It's good. To be honest, I felt very confident going into this game. I promised my son that I would score and I did! It's good. It helped the team. We had a very good performance, it could have been more."

#4 - Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell was back at the King Power Stadium – the place he left over a year ago to join Chelsea. The home fans were not pleased to see him back and jeered him when he got on the ball throughout the game.

He almost silenced the crowd early in the game, but his shot came off the crossbar when he was put through on goal. Chilwell did have the final laugh as he assisted Chelsea's first goal of the game. He dominated the Leicester City players who tried to get past him.

