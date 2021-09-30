Ranking Chelsea's 5 best players against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League

Chelsea suffered yet another defeat, this time in the Champions League. The Blues lost 1-0 away at Juventus thanks to an early second-half goal from Federico Chiesa.

Thomas Tuchel's side could not register a single shot on target as Juventus isolated Romelu Lukaku and starved him of any supply. The Belgian still managed to get close on two occasions, but his shots were off target, just like every other one taken by the Chelsea players.

Thomas Tuchel was forced to make all five substitutions to try and change the game, but nothing worked. In his post-match interview, the German manager said:

"We wanted an impact. We had 5 subs and wanted to use them. We wanted to give fresh legs and new energy. No hangover ffrom the weekend. We had two good sessions yesterday, looked frsh and hungry and ready to boucne back. It is very difficult to put on a high rhythm against a team that defends so deep.

"We could have been 1-0 up but this was the problem. Man City socred from a set piece with a deflected shot and sometimes this happens with a team that defends so deep. We can do better in the last 20 minutes, we were lacking runs and trying to find our rhythm. We could have been 1-0 up but this was the problem. Man City socred from a set piece with a deflected shot and sometimes this happens with a team that defends so deep. We can do better in the last 20 minutes, we were lacking runs and trying to find our rhythm."

Here are Chelsea's top 5 players from the Juventus defeat:

#5 - Ross Barkley

Chelsea could not do anything special on the pitch today, and Thomas Tuchel threw Ross Barkley onto the pitch in a desperate attempt. The Englishman was put on the transfer list in the summer and had his jersey number reallocated but could not find a club that would match his demands.

The Blues midfielders were unable to create any solid chances for their attackers. They were so abysmal today in all aspects of the game that Ross Barkley's 15-minute cameo made him Chelsea's fifth-best player on the night.

#4 - Andreas Christensen

Juventus v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Andreas Christensen was the one taken off for Ross Barkley but the Danish star was not taken off for his performance but for tactical reasons. There was a change in system from Thomas Tuchel, and it was a surprise to see the academy product come off.

The centre-back played exceptionally well today and was able to get ahead on the pitch and send some passes into the final third as well but with no success.

