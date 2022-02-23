Ranking Chelsea's 5 best players against Lille | UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Reigning European champions Chelsea secured a comfortable win over Lille in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash on Tuesday night. Goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic either side of half-time helped the Blues to a 2-0 win over the French champions.

Following a lackluster display against Crystal Palace on Saturday, the onus was on Thomas Tuchel to make his side play an engaging brand of football. In front of a packed Stamford Bridge, he was not one to disappoint.

The hosts dominated proceedings from the get-go and got their first big chance after just four minutes of play. Kai Havertz’s outstretched leg made contact with Cesar Azpilicueta’s low cross, but it zoomed over the bar.

The inevitable finally happened from an eighth-minute corner, with Havertz heading in from close range to put the home side ahead. The two teams traded blows for the next 35 odd minutes, but neither were clinical enough to find the back of the net.

Just past the hour mark, Christian Pulisic doubled the Champions League holders’ advantage, finishing off a neat counter-attack. Lille responded with an attempt on goal 10 minutes later, but Sven Botman’s headed effort was straight at Edouard Mendy.

Overall, it was a comfortable night for the Blues, one that should give them plenty of confidence for their upcoming League Cup final clash with Liverpool.

Here are five players who made sure nothing untoward happened against Lille at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night:

#5 Andreas Christensen

Out of contract in June, Andreas Christensen once again proved why the Blues should be quick to offer him an extension. He never put a foot wrong and carried the ball into midfield multiple times.

The Danish international’s passing was also up to the mark, as he effortlessly combined with Cesar Azpilicueta and N’Golo Kante.

Over the course of the match, Christensen made three clearances, performed three interceptions, attempted two tackles, and won two duels.

#4 Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz was chosen to lead Chelsea’s attack in the absence of Romelu Lukaku, who was dropped to the bench following his disasterclass against Palace.

Unlike the Belgian, the German ran the opposition ragged and manifested the goal he deserved.

Havertz registered the Blues’ first shot against Lille in the fourth minute but failed to keep his effort on target. Three minutes later, he lodged a shot on target, but could only win a corner as the Lille keeper parried his effort away.

His redemption finally came from the resulting corner as he thumped home Hakim Ziyech’s inviting delivery.

